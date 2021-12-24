ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Norwalk Hour
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Virus, unrest highlight AP's pictures of the year in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The second year of the pandemic was remarkably tumultuous for Asia, which continued to be gripped by terrible losses while seeing widespread social and political unrest and fragile democratic gains erased by a rise in autocracy. From a military coup to protests and violence,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

DEC 17 – 23, 2021This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made orpublished by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More A gift of Christmas joy for the children of the incarceratedLandslide in Myanmar mining area leaves dozens missingNew reforms target US military's missing weapons problem
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Associated Press

Typhoon misery in Philippines, pandemic dampen Christmas joy

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines, Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, marked Christmas on Saturday without homes, adequate food and water, electricity and cellphone connections after a powerful typhoon left at least 375 people dead last week and devastated mostly central island provinces.
INDIA
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia#Visual Journalism#Blog#Gallery#Ap#Associated Press
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Twins a mixed blessing for some West African parents

In her dreams, Eveline Zagre believes her two sets of twins share premonitions and make demands of her -- buy a chicken, beg for money. “Their spirits will enter your dreams and let you know what they want and then you have to get it for them,” she said. Despite the burden of following their dream directives, Zagre considers herself doubly blessed. The 30-year-old mother of five is raising 3-year-old twin girls and 13-year-old twin boys in Burkina Faso – one of the West African countries where twins are revered for having special powers, like healing the sick, warding...
SOCIETY
The Independent

As Gorbachev resigned, AP photographer snapped historic shot

It was a landmark event that ended an era: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev s resignation 30 years ago finalized the USSR’s demise. The AP's Moscow photo chief at the time, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the pivotal moment on Dec. 25, 1991.In the fall of 1991, the Soviet Union was speeding up quickly to its dissolution. On Dec. 8, 1991, the leaders of the three Slavic Soviet republics met to declare that the Soviet Union was no more, and to create the new Commonwealth of Independent States, which was joined by eight other republics two...
WORLD
Reuters

Philippine-held island in South China Sea suffers typhoon damage

MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The deadly typhoon that killed hundreds in the Philippines also damaged dozens of homes and government infrastructure on the country's biggest, strategically most important outpost in the South China Sea, including a newly built coast guard station. Typhoon Rai, which left nearly 400 people dead...
ENVIRONMENT
Seekingalpha.com

Asia-Pacific stocks climb with central bank meetings in spotlight this week

China +0.69%. On Friday, Chinese leaders promised tax cuts and other support for entrepreneurs at a meeting that emphasized maintaining stability after economic growth fell to an unexpectedly low 4.9% Y/Y in the latest quarter. Hong Kong +0.58%. Australia +0.35%. About 20 central banks are due to hold their policy...
WORLD
AFP

China punishes dozens of Xi'an officials as city grapples with Covid lockdown

Dozens of officials have been punished over a virus outbreak in the locked-down city of Xi'an, China's disciplinary body said Friday -- the latest state reprimands under Beijing's strict zero-Covid approach. China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new infections as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing. The world's most populous nation has reduced cases to a minimum thanks to a zero-Covid strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. But cases have been bubbling up in recent weeks -- with Xi'an, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, telling all 13 million residents to stay home from Thursday, shuttering businesses and launching several rounds of mass testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Norwalk Hour

Possible relics of lost WWII US bomber, crew found in Italy

MILAN (AP) — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week was...
MILITARY
Quad Cities Onlines

Typhoon victims struggle to recover in Philippines

The victims of Typhoon Rai struggle to recover in the aftermath of the storm in Surigao City, Philippines, on Dec. 19. The death toll rose to 200 with drinking water and food supply reportedly scarce.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy