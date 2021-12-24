AP Week in Pictures: Asia

In her dreams, Eveline Zagre believes her two sets of twins share premonitions and make demands of her -- buy a chicken, beg for money. “Their spirits will enter your dreams and let you know what they want and then you have to get it for them,” she said. Despite the burden of following their dream directives, Zagre considers herself doubly blessed. The 30-year-old mother of five is raising 3-year-old twin girls and 13-year-old twin boys in Burkina Faso – one of the West African countries where twins are revered for having special powers, like healing the sick, warding...

SOCIETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO