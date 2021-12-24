St. Louis woman battling COVID-19 in the hospital urges vaccinations as cases rise
By Gabriela Vidal, News 4 Reporter
KMOV
3 days ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This was not the Christmas Trinette Lovett hoped to give her children this year. "I went out and I did the tree and I decorated, and I did all of those things," Lovett said. "I got the Christmas list. And now it's just like, for...
DENVER (CBS4) – It was a tense situation in Denver Christmas morning when a staffing shortage caused the Autumn Heights Care Center to call 911 for help. Saturday morning paramedics were called to the nursing home located at 3131 S Federal Blvd.
(credit: CBS)
A source familiar with the situation says there was one nurse for 50 patients. The Denver Department of Health and Environment could not confirm those numbers, but did say there was a staff shortage.
According to the source, the nurse requested residents be transferred to local hospitals due to COVID. Signs on the door of the care center state...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida testing sites are gearing up for more people looking to get tested after Christmas. Many sites closed completely or closed early for the holiday.
Florida is once again breaking records with infections. The CDC reported more than 32,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
“I did an at-home kit and tested positive, so I’m out here trying to get the real results,” said one person at Tropical Park’s COVID testing site.
The omicron surge turned holiday cheer into a trip to Tropical Park to get the COVID all-clear.
Person after person told CBS4’s Joel Waldman they’re under the weather.
“Runny nose, coughing, that type of thing,” said one person.
Nurses going with the flow too, moving and grooving despite a whole lot of brooding, reminding us who the real “rock” stars are.
“Do you feel like we’re ever getting out of this at this point?” asked a person in line to get tested.
“I hope, but I don’t see the light yet,” she responded.
Some in line said they canceled Christmas to keep their loved ones safe.
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases in the county at a press conference Monday afternoon, a spokesman tells News 4. St. Louis-area health officials said Thursday that the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to be fueling...
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As we gather with loved ones for the holidays, it’s important to remember that no COVID-19 test is 100% accurate.(credit: CBS)
Dr. Lydia Fisher, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical Center of Aurora, says false results are more likely when using a rapid test versus a PCR test, which she says is much more sensitive at around 98% if you have symptoms.
“When it comes to the rapid tests, for people who are symptomatic, that’s closer to 92, 93% sensitivity,” said Dr. Fisher. “When you’re asymptomatic, it actually drops down to the 70s, I think it’s something...
As the number of confirmed Omicron cases keeps going up in Los Angeles, officials there are once again urging people to get their vaccines and boosters in order to hopefully block the emergence of a winter wave. This comes after the L.A. County confirmed a total of 60 new cases...
Andrew Watts was described as one of the sickest Covid patients that doctors at Queen Elizabeth Hospital had seen. The 40-year-old black cab driver from Bexley, south-east London, began feeling ill last Christmas and returned a positive lateral flow test result on Boxing Day. Mr Watts was admitted to the...
So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- New cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are surging throughout Missouri, and health leaders are warning of an approaching "perfect storm" if more people don't get vaccinated and take other precautions. Missouri is now seeing a seven-day average of daily new cases of more than 3,000. The...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health care workers continue to treat an influx of patients in Minnesota hospitals that’s overwhelming the health care system, with more than 1,400 having COVID and thousands more seeking other care.
“There have been no breaks with how busy it’s been,” said emergency medicine Dr. Andrea Rowland-Fisher, who works at Hennepin County Medical Center.
State data show there are just 21 ICU beds available statewide; 55 hospitals have not a single ICU bed available.
The capacity crisis is impacting doctors’ and nurses’ ability to care for people who need it, doctors say. On Thanksgiving, U.S. Department of Defense medical teams began...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health on Friday declared a hospital disaster at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, citing a recent explosion in COVID-19 patients.
The health system said it’s shifting to crisis standards of care protocols at the Bel Air hospital to keep up with the demand for care after the hospital saw COVID-19 cases increase by 733% over the past four weeks.
“This is a critical response to a dynamic situation, is not a decision we made lightly and is one that was made after exhausting all other avenues to address issues that are challenging...
