St. Louis woman battling COVID-19 in the hospital urges vaccinations as cases rise

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida testing sites are gearing up for more people looking to get tested after Christmas. Many sites closed completely or closed early for the holiday. Florida is once again breaking records with infections. The CDC reported more than 32,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. “I did an at-home kit and tested positive, so I’m out here trying to get the real results,” said one person at Tropical Park’s COVID testing site. The omicron surge turned holiday cheer into a trip to Tropical Park to get the COVID all-clear. Person after person told CBS4’s Joel Waldman they’re under the weather. “Runny nose, coughing, that type of thing,” said one person. Nurses going with the flow too, moving and grooving despite a whole lot of brooding, reminding us who the real “rock” stars are. “Do you feel like we’re ever getting out of this at this point?” asked a person in line to get tested. “I hope, but I don’t see the light yet,” she responded. Some in line said they canceled Christmas to keep their loved ones safe.

