ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden Signs Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, Delivers Another Blow to China

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Biden signed the bill blocking imports from the Xinjiang region unless it's proven they weren't produced with forced labor, as well as a bill for ALS...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 139

ch
12h ago

Another unenforce-able bidennlaw, that effectively will be meaningless China attacked the US and the world with the release of this virus, and  even now refuses to be honest about how or why it developed this virus. WHO and American progressives were part of this  attack. Obami/ biden transferred the technology to China and paid for it's development in Wuhan.Was it part of a biological weapons program? Was it released as a result of sloppy lab practices? Why is Hunter Biden  profiting from it, and why did Gates  know about it  before it happened? All of these are questions that must be answered. China is an international pariah and can never be trusted till a fair and independent investigation answers these questions. A real solution is to seize all Chinese assets and all assets of Chinese nationals be seized and held to the costs of the pandemic are covered by China. All chinese held debt cancelled as part of reparations. Sadly cereal solution is beyond biden. He is a co-conspirator i

Reply(7)
47
John Chandler
10h ago

Funny stuff. Chinese take goods load on trucks to different town and slap another sticker on it. Problem solved and on Walmart shelves

Reply
19
Chris Hall
11h ago

China doesn't care. Biden can make all the law he wants against China but so what? Can't enforce it!

Reply
30
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Intel apologizes over letter addressing US sanctions on Xinjiang

Intel found itself on the back foot in Washington and Beijing on Thursday after issuing a public apology over a letter to its suppliers referencing US sanctions targeting human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region. The conflict follows passage of a US law that bans virtually all imports from Xinjiang in response to concerns over the use of forced labor and other human rights abuses against an ethnic minority. The semiconductor giant told suppliers earlier this month to avoid any products from the region in order to comply with the restrictions. But following public outcry in China, the chipmaker on Thursday expressed regret for the comments in a statement posted on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
morningbrew.com

Biden signs bill banning imports from Xinjiang region in swipe at China

It is now illegal to import goods from China’s Xinjiang region into the US unless companies can prove they weren’t made with forced labor, according to a historic bill signed by President Biden yesterday. The law, which Congress passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, is the US government’s biggest...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
dallassun.com

US calls on China to end genocide, crimes in Xinjiang province: Blinken

Washington [US], December 24 (ANI): The US called on China to immediately end genocide and crimes against Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang province. This comes after US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" that bans importing of goods into the US made with forced labor in Xinjiang.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Biden signs bill punishing China for human rights abuses against the Uyghurs: Bans imports from Xinjiang unless manufacturers can prove they weren't made by forced labor

President Biden signed a bill Thursday cracking down on human rights abuses in China, banning imports from the Xinjiang province unless Chinese officials can prove they were not made with forced labor. The bipartisan legislation, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, passed the Senate by unanimous consent last week. It...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Uyghurs#Detainees#Als#Uyghur Muslims#House#Senate#Twitter#The Oval Office
Axios

Biden signs historic bill punishing China for Uyghur genocide

President Biden signed a bill Thursday banning imports from China's Xinjiang region and punishing the Chinese government for its genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, per a White House release. Why it matters: Human rights activists say the bill will impose the first substantive costs the Chinese government has...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

China finally faces accountability for rights abuses of Uyghurs

Beijing [China], December 22 (ANI): After years of facing non-accountability for repression and human rights abuses in Xinjiang, China is now facing the heat for its actions as the West sanctions Chinese companies sourcing goods from Xinjiang to the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. According to a Canada-based...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. names Tibet coordinator, drawing warning from China

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday named Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya as special coordinator for Tibet, drawing warnings from China to stay out of its internal affairs. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Zeya, who is responsible for democracy and human rights, would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Tom Cotton urges the Biden administration to reduce reliance on the Chinese Communist Party

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "Fox News Primetime" Monday that the Biden administration should be putting more pressure on the Chinese Communist Party. TOM COTTON: It's an important trend in China. Remember, China is a Communist country, and they always put the party above the government and certainly ahead of the public interest. We should do everything we can to take advantage of these trends by reducing our reliance on China for things like advanced technology, but also life sustaining drugs, or life sustaining medical devices, or medical equipment.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Democrat senator blocks bill banning goods made with slave labor in China

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) blocked bipartisan legislation that would ban goods from China’s Xinjiang region where the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against Uyghur minorities and producing merchandise using slave labor. Wyden obstructed the bill after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) refused his request to include an...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden's America faces devastating defeat by communist China

The United States is drifting toward a catastrophic defeat. I am talking about a defeat which will eliminate our freedom and permanently subordinate America to Communist China and its demands for absolute control and obedience. You may think this vision is alarmist, but look at the Chinese Communist Party’s control...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Senate passes Uyghur forced labor bill

In a rare bipartisan compromise, the Senate unanimously passed a bill punishing the Chinese government for its genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities — and agreed to hold a vote later on Thursday to confirm Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China. Driving the news: The Uyghur Forced Labor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
688K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy