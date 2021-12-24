Biden Signs Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, Delivers Another Blow to China
Biden signed the bill blocking imports from the Xinjiang region unless it's proven they weren't produced with forced labor, as well as a bill for ALS...www.newsweek.com
Another unenforce-able bidennlaw, that effectively will be meaningless China attacked the US and the world with the release of this virus, and even now refuses to be honest about how or why it developed this virus. WHO and American progressives were part of this attack. Obami/ biden transferred the technology to China and paid for it's development in Wuhan.Was it part of a biological weapons program? Was it released as a result of sloppy lab practices? Why is Hunter Biden profiting from it, and why did Gates know about it before it happened? All of these are questions that must be answered. China is an international pariah and can never be trusted till a fair and independent investigation answers these questions. A real solution is to seize all Chinese assets and all assets of Chinese nationals be seized and held to the costs of the pandemic are covered by China. All chinese held debt cancelled as part of reparations. Sadly cereal solution is beyond biden. He is a co-conspirator i
Funny stuff. Chinese take goods load on trucks to different town and slap another sticker on it. Problem solved and on Walmart shelves
China doesn't care. Biden can make all the law he wants against China but so what? Can't enforce it!
