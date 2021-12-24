ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press
WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Virus, unrest highlight AP's pictures of the year in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The second year of the pandemic was remarkably tumultuous for Asia, which continued to be gripped by terrible losses while seeing widespread social and political unrest and fragile democratic gains erased by a rise in autocracy. From a military coup to protests and violence,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

DEC 17 – 23, 2021. published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com. Sponsored Content. One woman’s story: Finding the right relapsing MS treatment.
PHOTOGRAPHY
emu.edu

EMU intercultural to share southeast Asia adventures this week

EMU’s fall intercultural group returns from their southeast Asia travels this week. They’ll share about their adventures at Wednesday’s 10 a.m. convocation. Watch the livestream on EMU’s FacebookLive page. [You do not need a Facebook account to view.]. intercultural program blog. The group is co-led by...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Associated Press

Typhoon misery in Philippines, pandemic dampen Christmas joy

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines, Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, marked Christmas on Saturday without homes, adequate food and water, electricity and cellphone connections after a powerful typhoon left at least 375 people dead last week and devastated mostly central island provinces.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia#Biotechnology#Clinical Research#Ap#Associated Press
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
Shore News Network

Amazon Killed One Of Its Most Popular Features Because China’s Communist Party Demanded It

Amazon stopped offering customer ratings and reviews of books sold in China at the request of the Chinese Communist Party, according to a Reuters investigation. The Chinese government ordered Amazon to stop allowing customers to review books following less-than-perfect ratings of a collection of President Xi Jinping’s writings, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Amazon partnered with a state-owned firm called China International Book Trading Corp (CIBTC) and created a portal, which it called China Books, that promotes Chinese Communist Party material and forbids negative reviews.
ECONOMY
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
neworleanssun.com

Russian Su-35 edged out by US & French fighter jets

Indonesia has announced that it abandoned plans to purchase jet fighters from Moscow in favor of US and French warplanes. The fear of US sanctions impacted this decision, local media said, citing Indonesia's Air Force chief. "Regarding the Sukhoi Su-35, with a heavy heart, yes, we have abandoned that plan....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
swiowanewssource.com

Ten years since the death of Kim Jong Il

Ten years ago, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Il died of a heart attack at the age of 69. During the funeral procession, new leader Kim Jong Un walked next to the hearse carrying the coffin of his father. (Dec. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy