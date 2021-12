Yellowstone‘s spinoff series 1883 premiered with back-to-back episodes tonight, and one scene between Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill had the internet buzzing. Creator Taylor Sheridan hired the iconic country music couple to lead the new prequel to Yellowstone. The series is giving fans of Yellowstone a look back into the distant past to find out more about the history behind the Dutton Ranch. The land and ranch in Montana have already been converted for ranch use by the Dutton family. And the ancestors of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) face a whole different set of challenges in the 1800s to maintain what is theirs.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO