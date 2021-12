Some Christmas dinners may have been ruined after shoppers in the UK complained about the turkeys they purchased being spoiled. According to the New York Post, some of the UK customers reported that their turkeys were definitely not edible. The supermarket chain, Sainsbury’s, notably receives most of the complaints from customers. One customer told the company they were absolutely fuming that their Christmas dinner was ruined by a rotten turkey they paid £50 for. “After such a difficult year when we could finally celebrate with our family again, this has spoilt what should have been a brilliant day.”

RETAIL ・ 9 HOURS AGO