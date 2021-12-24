Fresno Unified offering free winter camps to students

The Fresno Unified School District is offering a first-of-its-kind opportunity for its students.

From rock climbing to hitting the slopes, Fresno Unified's winter camps are taking students to new heights this year.

"Yesterday we went to the snow, we learned about nature, it was fun," said 6th grader Honey Salazar. "Then today, we went ice skating."

Kids choose from a variety of camps, giving students like Honey Salazar a brand new experience.

"I didn't know how to ice skate. It was hard to learn, and then I got the hang of it with my friends, "added Salazar.

"This has been our opportunity to design wonderful experiences for kids," said Valerie Martinez with FUSD's Office of College and Career Readiness. "Kids who've never been to the snow, who've never been ice skating before. They have the chance to go to Yosemite, go snowboarding at China Peak, learn hip hop dance, African drumming."

Camps take place over the three weeks of winter break at various elementary, middle and high schools. Students can also choose from other locations including the Chaffee Zoo and Metalmark gym, where Zoe Macedo is learning to climb.

"There's bouldering over there, there's ropes climbing as well and we're supposed to eat lunch soon," said Macedo.

The first-time opportunity is made possible by an extended learning opportunities grant.

"This is free for all students, regardless of whether your skiing or snowboarding at China Peak, or at a climbing gym, or at the zoo," said Martinez.