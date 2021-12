GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A strong reminder from doctors in anticipation of this holiday weekend about how to set ground rules before Christmas or New Year’s Eve. “If you’re unvaccinated, or if you come from a family where not everyone is on the same page around getting vaccinated, I’d hate to tell you but the guidance is not much different than it was last year,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health chief quality officer, shared.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO