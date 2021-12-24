ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

12 Man City Stars Named in Top 100 Footballers in the World by The Guardian

By Freddie Pye
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago

As we approach the end of yet another year, a number of media publications and global awards ceremonies are finalising and releasing their various accolades and rankings to the general public.

This week, the Guardian newspaper have been releasing the latest edition of their '100 best male footballers in the world' from 2021, in a three-part series that has grabbed the attention of football fans on social media.

Following the release of the top-ten on Friday morning, Manchester City have now seen a total of 12 of their first-team stars named in the top-100, with some players seeing a rise in their ranking from the 2020 edition.

Manchester City players named in the Guardian's 100 Best Male Footballers in the World from 2021:

  • 10th: Kevin De Bruyne [-6 from 2020]
  • 14th: Ruben Dias [New]
  • 25th: Phil Foden [New]
  • 29th: Raheem Sterling [-2]
  • 35th: Ilkay Gundogan
  • 45th: Bernardo Silva [+25]
  • 60th: Riyad Mahrez [+17]
  • 61st: Jack Grealish [-2]
  • 63rd: Joao Cancelo [New]
  • 74th: Kyle Walker
  • 75th: Ederson [+14]
  • 92nd: Rodri [New]

City Xtra Christmas Number One - Top Five Greatest Man City Debuts

City Xtra Christmas Number One - Top Five Greatest Man City Saves

Real Madrid Star Listed Alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in Shock Possible Forward Target for Man City

You can view the full ranking here!

Ahead of Kevin De Bruyne in the Guardian's top 10 are Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante - who ranks 9th, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo - who sits in 8th, and Erling Haaland - who comes in at a very respectable 7th.

Moving closer to the that top spot and you have PSG forward Kylian Mbappe in 6th, European Championship winner Jorginho in 5th, and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in 4th.

The top three sees Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in 3rd place, Lionel Messi coming in as the runner-up in the 2021 list, and Bayern Munich's record-breaking and legendary striker Robert Lewandowski taking the crown in 1st position.

CityXtra

"Together With Manchester City" - Bayern Munich Star and Former Etihad Winger Leroy Sane Reveals Challengers for Champions League

Despite having dominated the English top-flight under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City are yet to break their European hoodoo as they are still searching for their first-ever Champions League title. After a series of disappointing premature exits in the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition since 2017,...
The Independent

The Independent

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Leicester as Man City claim ‘rollercoaster’ win

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were never in control against Leicester after a frantic Boxing Day contest ended in a 6-3 win for his side.The champions raced into a 4-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium but were pegged back to 4-3 before producing a strong finish to settle a Premier League classic.The victory was City’s ninth in succession and opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table, but Guardiola conceded he could hardly breathe easily.The Spaniard said: “It was a rollercoaster, a typical Boxing Day with a lot of goals. For everyone it was an entertaining game.“It’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
