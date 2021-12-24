ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Omicron Variant Forces United Airlines To Cancel More Than 100 Christmas Eve Flights

By Dillon Thomas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILlFp_0dUyen1900

DENVER (CBS4) – United Airlines has canceled more than 100 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas with just hours notice before many were expecting to take off. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that the cancellations were due to an outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the airline’s crew.

The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport,” the airline released in a statement.

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

United is Colorado’s largest commercial airline provider and is also one of the largest hubs in the world for the major airline.

The COVID-19 Omricon variant was first detected in the United States less than one month ago and is now linked to nearly three-quarters of all positive COVID-19 cases in the country. The variant is said to carry less severe symptoms on average than the Delta variant. However, researchers say it is more contagious and has an easier time breaking through the available COVID-19 vaccines.

During the busiest travel season of the year, United promised to work as hard as possible to get as many customers rebooked as they can.

“We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#United States#Covid#Cbs4 Rrb
Click10.com

Dozens of flights canceled in South Florida: More than 20 at FLL, at least 24 at MIA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dozens of flights were canceled on Saturday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and at Miami International Airport. According to airport officials, there were more than 20 flights canceled at FLL and at least 24 flights canceled at MIA as of 10:30 a.m. The coronavirus pandemic’s omicron variant is having an impact on crews.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WEHT/WTVW

Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already […]
LIFESTYLE
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Boeing 767 Disconnects From Tug In Santiago

On December 24, a United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER was disconnected from its tug while being moved in Santiago de Chile International Airport (SCL). The aircraft kept on moving freely through the airport, as can be seen in a video uploaded to social media. What happened?. Simple Flying reached United Airlines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS New York

Travel Woes Worsen, More Than 150 Flights Canceled At JFK, LaGuardia, Newark Airports Sunday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flight cancellations and delays Saturday and Sunday continued to ruin travel plans for thousands during one of the busiest times of the year as a COVID-19 surge impacts airline crews. As of the early evening hours, more than 1,000 flights were canceled Sunday in the U.S., alone, and nearly 4,000 were delayed. This after nearly 1,000 flights were called off on Saturday. In the Tri-State Area, at least 67 flights were canceled at John F. Kennedy International Airport, 30 were canceled at LaGuardia Airport, and 64 were axed at Newark Liberty International Airport. The majority of cancellations in the...
NEWARK, NJ
AFP

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver Christmas gut punch

Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Sunday with thousands of flights cancelled, events scrapped and new Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid pandemic. Some 7,900 flights have been grounded and tens of thousands more delayed from Friday through Sunday -- one of the busiest travel periods of the year -- with multiple airlines acknowledging that Omicron spikes have prompted staffing shortages. Effects have rippled worldwide, and the hurt was expected to bleed into the work week, with some 800 flights already facing cancellations Monday and 170 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases skyrocketing across the globe, with countries reviving dreaded lockdowns, major sports leagues cancelling Boxing Day football and rugby fixtures, and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy