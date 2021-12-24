Omicron Variant Forces United Airlines To Cancel More Than 100 Christmas Eve Flights

DENVER (CBS4) – United Airlines has canceled more than 100 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas with just hours notice before many were expecting to take off. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that the cancellations were due to an outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the airline’s crew.

The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport,” the airline released in a statement.

United is Colorado’s largest commercial airline provider and is also one of the largest hubs in the world for the major airline.

The COVID-19 Omricon variant was first detected in the United States less than one month ago and is now linked to nearly three-quarters of all positive COVID-19 cases in the country. The variant is said to carry less severe symptoms on average than the Delta variant. However, researchers say it is more contagious and has an easier time breaking through the available COVID-19 vaccines.

During the busiest travel season of the year, United promised to work as hard as possible to get as many customers rebooked as they can.

“We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”