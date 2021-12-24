High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward by NWS
weather.gov
3 days ago
Effective: 2021-12-24 15:21:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-25 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety...
Effective: 2021-12-26 15:45:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; Southwest San Juan Mountains; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow and very strong winds expected to continue through the evening. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts above timberline. Winds 55 to 65 mph and likely stronger above 12000 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times due to widespread blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Effective: 2021-12-26 13:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Centennial Mountains, Island Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches below 6000 feet with up to 10 inches across mountains and passes above 6000 feet. Winds gusting to 35 mph at times will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Centennial and Big Hole Mountains including Targhee and Pine Creek Passes. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel may remain difficult to impossible at times. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and create road closures.
Effective: 2021-12-27 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times Monday morning adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-26 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, highest near the crest. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-26 03:44:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches, highest near the crest. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-26 13:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Centennial Mountains, Island Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches below 6000 feet with up to 10 inches across mountains and passes above 6000 feet. Winds gusting to 35 mph at times will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Centennial and Big Hole Mountains including Targhee and Pine Creek Passes. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel may remain difficult to impossible at times. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and create road closures.
Effective: 2021-12-26 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, highest near the crest. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-26 15:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON Light snow is still possible for the next couple of hours with an inch or two of additional accumulation expected, highest near the crest. Travel could still be difficult in areas that received snow earlier.
Effective: 2021-12-26 17:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one quarter of an inch. Areas with more freezing rain will see lower snowfall accumulations. * WHERE...Portions of the eastern Gulf Coast, the northern Inner Channels, and the central Inner Channels including Gustavus, Hoonah, Tenakee Springs, Pelican, and Elfin Cove. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Smooth, bare surfaces especially, may obtain a light glaze that could be very treacherous for pedestrians and vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain and snow mix has already been reported in Sitka. Precipitation, including freezing liquid precipitation will increase this evening. Precipitation looks to transition more to snow later this evening but could change back to freezing drizzle early Monday morning.
Comments / 0