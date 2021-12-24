High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 17:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one quarter of an inch. Areas with more freezing rain will see lower snowfall accumulations. * WHERE...Portions of the eastern Gulf Coast, the northern Inner Channels, and the central Inner Channels including Gustavus, Hoonah, Tenakee Springs, Pelican, and Elfin Cove. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Smooth, bare surfaces especially, may obtain a light glaze that could be very treacherous for pedestrians and vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain and snow mix has already been reported in Sitka. Precipitation, including freezing liquid precipitation will increase this evening. Precipitation looks to transition more to snow later this evening but could change back to freezing drizzle early Monday morning.

