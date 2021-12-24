ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker men hopeful Wednesday's 'clear their headspace' victory gets them pointed in right direction

By CHRIS BASNETT Lincoln Journal Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it was unlikely the Nebraska men’s basketball team was going to lose to Kennesaw State on Wednesday night, the Huskers still badly needed to perform well in a win. By and large NU did that, moving the ball, hitting shots and getting everyone involved in an 88-74 victory that wasn’t...

cnycentral.com

College Basketball: Syracuse v. Brown preview

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The recent spike of COVID-19 in Onondaga County has affected thousands of Central New Yorkers, including dozens of players on the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team. The Orange were forced to postpone their last two games against Lehigh (12/18) and Cornell (12/21) due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the team. Head coach, Jim Boeheim said 14 out of the 20 players and managers on the team tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle part of December, just days after the 79-75 loss to Georgetown. Syracuse was able to pick up a game against Brown (12/27) to offset the postponement of either the Lehigh or Cornell game, which may or may not be made up because nothing is guaranteed during a pandemic. Putting COVID-19 aside, the Orange is looking to get back in the win column for the first time in almost a month. Syracuse’s last win came back on December 4 during a 63-60 road win against Florida State. The Orange have lost its last two games, including a 67-53 defeat to Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic, followed by the four point loss to Georgetown.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

