ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Credicorp LTD: Decisions Made By Credicorp's Board December 2021

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Lima, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, December 23 th, 2021 - Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market the decisions made by the Board of Directors in the session held on December 23th, 2021.

New members of the Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Nominations Committee

The Board designated Patricia Lizarraga Guthertz and Maria Teresa Aranzábal Harreguy as new members of the Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Nominations Committee respectively. These designations are aligned with Credicorp´s ESG ambition to champion diversity, inclusion and gender equality and are in keeping with a recent Corporate Governance guideline that recommends including at least one female Board member on each Board Committee.

Ms. Lizarraga has been a director of Banco de Credito del Peru and of Credicorp Ltd since 2017, and currently chairs Credicorp's Audit Committee. Ms. Lizarraga will accompany Raimundo Morales Dasso (Chair), Alexandre Gouvêa, Luis Romero Belismelis and Pedro Rubio Feijóo on the Risk Committee.

Ms. Aranzabal has been a director of Banco de Credito del Peru, Grupo Credito S.A. and Credicorp Ltd since 2020, and currently chairs Credicorp's Sustainability Committee. Alexandre Gouvêa (Chair), Antonio Abruña Puyol, Raimundo Morales Dasso and Luis Romero Belismelis will accompany Ms. Aranzabal on the Risk Committee.

The presence of Ms. Lizarraga and Ms. Aranzabal in the aforementioned committees will foster alignment between Board Committees that manage related subjects. For more details on the backgrounds of Ms. Lizarraga and Ms. Aranzabal, please refer to Credicorp's latest 20-F here .

Timing for dividends declaration

Additionally, the Board determined that the Group expects to declare dividends, if any, in the month of April or thereafter once its subsidiaries have, at the respective shareholder and board meetings, agreed on dividend declarations and set corresponding payment dates. This progression of events is in keeping with the provisions of Credicorp's Dividend Policy.

It is important to highlight that the company may declare dividends more than once a year within the confines of prudent capital management.

In the past, Credicorp generally declared annual dividends in February. Nonetheless, going forward the main subsidiaries, namely, BCP, Mibanco, Pacífico and Prima, will conduct dividend assessments between March and April and if a decision is made to declare dividends, will set corresponding payment dates. Once the subsidiaries have made the aforementioned decisions, the holding company will proceed to assess capital management needs to declare and pay dividends to its shareholders.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) - Get Credicorp Ltd. Report is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations Credicorp Ltd.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Borr Drilling Limited Announces Agreement To Defer $1.4 Billion Of Debt Maturities And Yard Instalments To 2025

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: BORR) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements in principle with its largest creditors, the Singaporean yards, to refinance and defer a combined $1.4 billion debt maturities and delivery instalments from 2023 to 2025. This is a major step forward in the Company's previously announced target to address its debt maturities and commitments currently due in 2023.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

USEI Releases An Interview On Its Metaverse Plans

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc. (OTC PINK:USEI) announces that the Management has conducted an interview about the Company's plans for the Metaverse and its green mining initiatives. See link: https://recordings.tapeacall.com/t/n4Jz-Eet78gQ. According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "Today I...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Binance Awarded In-Principle Approval As A Crypto-Asset Service Provider In The Kingdom Of Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to establish itself as a crypto-asset service provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The in-principle approval comes after Binance applied for a license from the CBB as part of its plans to become a fully-regulated centralized cryptocurrency exchange.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II Reminds Stockholders To Vote In Favor Of Proposed Business Combination With Tritium

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (DCRN) ("DCRN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd ("Tritium"), a leading global developer and manufacturer of direct current ("DC") fast charging technology for electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Microfinance#Credicorp Ltd#2021 Credicorp Ltd#The Board Of Directors#The Risk Committee#Corporate Governance#Each Board Committee#Banco De Credito Del Peru#Credicorp#Audit Committee#Grupo Credito S A#Board Committees#Group
TheStreet

Southwest Gas Holdings Issues Statement Regarding Extension Of Carl Icahn's Unsolicited Tender Offer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) - Get Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Report ("Southwest Gas" or "the Company") today confirmed that an affiliate of Carl Icahn ("Icahn") extended its tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding common shares of the Company for $75.00 per share in cash (the "Offer"). As previously announced, Southwest Gas' Board of Directors rejected Icahn's unsolicited, inadequate, structurally coercive, highly conditional and illusory tender offer. Accordingly, the Board continues to recommend that stockholders not tender any of their shares into the Offer.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Plethora Businesses Represents Shareholders In The Sale Of Ideal Fasteners

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plethora Businesses, an M&A advisory firm headquartered in Orange County, California, is pleased to announce the closing of Ideal Fasteners, a global manufacturer of threaded fasteners, in connection with its sale to MW Industries. Plethora served as the exclusive sell-side advisor in this transaction.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

OPPO Held INNO DAY 2021, Unveiling Its First 6nm Cutting-edge Imaging NPU And New Brand Proposition Of "Inspiration Ahead"

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO, successfully held its annual technology event, OPPO INNO DAY 2021, from 14th to 15 th December. Themed 'Reimaging the Future', the event included a news-filled keynote speech by OPPO Founder and CEO Tony Chen, announcing OPPO's new brand proposition 'Inspiration Ahead.' During the two-day event, OPPO introduced its first Cutting-edge Imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, the revolutionary OPPO Air Glass, and OPPO's first flagship foldable, OPPO Find N.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

VEON's Beeline Partners With Yandex Plus To Launch First Joint Tariff Plan

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get VEON Ltd. Report (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announced today that its Beeline mobile operator in Russia is to partner with Yandex.Plus for the launch of their first joint tariff plan. The plan, branded "People closest to you with Yandex.Plus", is a single-payment tariff that includes a bundle of minutes, internet and unlimited messages, as well as giving access to Kinopoisk, Yandex Music and cashback points in Yandex services.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tuniu Announces Senior Management Share Purchase Plan

NANJING, China, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that certain senior management members of Tuniu, consisting of Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Mr. Wei Zhang, executive vice president, and Mr. Anqiang Chen, financial controller, as well as certain employees of Tuniu, intend to use their personal funds to purchase the Company's American depositary shares ("ADS") on the open market for an aggregate amount up to a maximum of US$2 million within the next 6 months, pursuant and subject to the restrictions of, and consistent with, the applicable laws and regulations and the Company's securities trading policy.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES SECURES MAJOR PPE CONTRACTS; PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Parkersburg, WV, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc., ( OTC: KNOS), revenue-generating product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, is pleased to announce a successful contract to procure Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE"), medical gloves, medical and health masks as well as COVID-19 Test Kit Products. Kronos has initiated national marketing efforts to provide PPE supplies and Covid test kits with direct product sales from PPE manufacturers to clients and governments.
PARKERSBURG, WV
TheStreet

Photocure: Partner Announces First Patient Procedure With Hexvix In China Under Special Access Program

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), the Bladder Cancer Company, announces that its partner and exclusive distributor, Asieris MediTech in mainland China and Taiwan has communicated the first patient experience with Hexvix ® in the Bo'ao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Hainan Province. Asieris communicated that Hexvix received its first prescription in China by Hainan General Hospital and the first patient procedure was completed on December 26.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Siemens Healthineers To Include Mentice VIST ® Simulators With Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic PCI System (CorPath GRX) In China

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice, a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, announced today that Siemens Healthineers China, a leading medical technology company, will include Mentice VIST ® Virtual Patient simulators with the sale of every Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic system (CorPath GRX) in China on an initial 3-year agreement, starting 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Icahn Enterprises Announces Extension Of Southwest Gas Tender Offer

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the " Offeror"), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the " Common Stock"), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the " Company" or " Southwest Gas"), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the " Rights Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the " Rights" and, together with the Common Stock, the " Shares"), for $75.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the " Offer Price"), until 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated in the event that a condition to the Offer becomes incapable of being satisfied.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Ionic Liquids Market Report 2021: Profiles Of 29 Key Players Including Crop.Zone, CAGE Bio Inc., NantEnergy, NOHMs Technologies, Seren Technologies, Lixea, Solvay, Proionic GmbH And Chevron

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Ionic Liquids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Ionic liquids (IL) are a class of solvents comprised of ions and short-lived ion pairs. Ionic liquids have melting points lower than 100 C and some are liquid at and below room temperature. Various ionic liquids with different properties can be created by combining different cations and anions.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Global $3.6 Bn Plastic Antioxidants Markets To 2026 With North America Accounting For $730 Million And Asia-Pacific Accounting For $1.6 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Antioxidants: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for plastic antioxidants is estimated to grow from $2.9 billion in 2021 to $3.6 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2021-2026.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market To Exhibit Strong Growth Between 2021 And 2028 With Rising Awareness Of Alternative Energy Sources As A Major Factor

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Stationary, Portable, Transportation), By Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global solid oxide fuel cell market size is...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy