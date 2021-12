The year 2021 will be known for being a lot of things. Notable amongst them was staying inside even more than usual and playing video games. Lucky for us, there were a great number of games that came out this year that we got to play over many hours in isolation. These range from creative shooters like Deathloop to those that revisited old franchises with new life like Resident Evil Village. It was these titles and more that made the year an embarrassment of riches when it came to exciting new games to dive into while waiting out this seemingly never-ending storm.

