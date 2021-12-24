ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Suspect in fatal Tarentum shooting Dec. 16 turns himself in to authorities

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvEnq_0dUycfAb00

A Wilkinsburg man was jailed Thursday night in connection with the Dec. 16 fatal shooting of a 30-year-old woman in Tarentum, Allegheny County Police said Thursday night.

DaShawn Frederick, 26, of Wilkinsburg is charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of Arquwonna Wright, 30, of the Philip Burtner Apartments in Tarentum. Frederick surrendered himself to authorities at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts, county police said.

A warrant had been issued Wednesday for Frederick’s arrest. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh.

Frederick is accused of shooting Wright multiple times. She was found dead near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Main Street in Tarentum, police said, right outside the apartment building where she lived.

The shooting was reported about 11:08 p.m. Neighbors reported hearing between five and seven shots fired in rapid succession.

Investigators have not revealed a motive in the shooting or said how the suspect might have known Wright.

Neighbors said she was the mother of two young boys, ages 4 and 6 months.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477.) Callers can remain anonymous. The department also can be reached via its social media sites.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Tarentum, PA
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
Wilkinsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Tarentum, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
804
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy