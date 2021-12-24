ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

BiondVax Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

JERUSALEM, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it intends to offer its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in an underwritten public offering.

As announced yesterday ( Dec 22, 2021), BiondVax has signed definitive agreements with the Max Planck Society (MPG), the parent organization of the Max Planck Institute of Biophysical Chemistry, and the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), both in Germany, to enter into a strategic collaboration for the development and commercialization of innovative COVID-19 nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs). These NanoAbs exhibited in-vitro neutralization of all COVID-19 variants of concern including Delta, and based on in-silico studies, Omicron, at significantly lower dose levels than existing antibody treatments. These agreements are part of a broader collaboration, expected to be signed in January 2022, covering development and commercialization of NanoAbs for several other disease indications with large market sizes that leverage their unique binding affinity, stability at high temperatures, and potential for more effective and convenient routes of administration.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the advancement of its NanoAbs development program as well as general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital, research and development activities, regulatory matters, capital investment or other related purposes. It may also use a portion of any net proceeds to in-license, invest in or acquire businesses, assets or technologies that it believes are complementary to its business focus, although it has no current commitments or agreements in those regards. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-240189) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on August 10, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BiondVax:BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses. Since its inception, the company has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms, beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. For more information, please visit www.biondvax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding BiondVax's intention to conduct an offering and sale of securities, ability to complete the offering and the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. BiondVax undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered a complete list.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biondvax-announces-proposed-underwritten-public-offering-of-american-depositary-shares-301450640.html

SOURCE BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Dicerna Announces Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period For Novo Nordisk Tender Offer To Acquire Dicerna

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR"), in connection with Novo Nordisk's cash tender offer for Dicerna expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 24, 2021. As previously announced on November 18, 2021, Novo...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Icahn Enterprises Announces Extension Of Southwest Gas Tender Offer

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the " Offeror"), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the " Common Stock"), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the " Company" or " Southwest Gas"), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the " Rights Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the " Rights" and, together with the Common Stock, the " Shares"), for $75.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the " Offer Price"), until 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated in the event that a condition to the Offer becomes incapable of being satisfied.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kontrol Technologies Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Kontrol Technologies Corp. ( NEO:KNR) ( OTCQB:KNRLF) ( FSE:1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, today filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus (the " shelf prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. This filing, when made final, will enable Kontrol to offer, issue and sell up to $20 million of debt securities, common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, and units or a combination thereof from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on the market conditions at the time of the offering, and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement, during the 25 month period that the shelf prospectus, when made final, remains valid.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Southwest Gas Holdings Issues Statement Regarding Extension Of Carl Icahn's Unsolicited Tender Offer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) - Get Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Report ("Southwest Gas" or "the Company") today confirmed that an affiliate of Carl Icahn ("Icahn") extended its tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding common shares of the Company for $75.00 per share in cash (the "Offer"). As previously announced, Southwest Gas' Board of Directors rejected Icahn's unsolicited, inadequate, structurally coercive, highly conditional and illusory tender offer. Accordingly, the Board continues to recommend that stockholders not tender any of their shares into the Offer.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depositary#Bvxv#The Max Planck Society#Nanoabs#Omicron#Company
TheStreet

SKIL, OCDX, HXOH, CSPR STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Mergers Of SKIL, OCDX, HXOH, CSPR; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Codecademy. If you are a Skillsoft shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp., a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Benzinga

Why BiondVax Shares Are Soaring Today

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it signed definitive agreements for the development and commercialization of nanosized COVID-19 antibody therapies with Max Planck Society and the University Medical Center Göttingen. The agreements are part of a broader collaboration (expected to be signed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
invezz.com

AgileThought goes down 25% after it announced public offering

AgileThought to use around 60% of the net profits to repay part of its outstanding debt. AgileThought has given the underwriters about 30 days additional shares worth 534,106. AgileThought (NASDAQ: AGIL) is a world-renowned provider of custom software development, digital transformation services, and next-gen tech. The company went down 25% after it announced its public offering of Class A Common Stock shares of about 3,560,710. Each share is priced at $7.
STOCKS
TheStreet

NexGel, Inc. Announces Listing On Nasdaq And Pricing Of $14.2 Million Initial Public Offering

LANGHORNE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGel, Inc. ("NexGel" or the "Company")(Nasdaq:NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,585,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.50 per share at a combined offering price of $5.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $14.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, NexGel has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 387,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Salamanca Press

Via Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement Related to Proposed Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Via today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The registration statement is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation Announces Closing Of $115 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation, a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NorthView Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $165,000,000 Initial Public Offering

New York, New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthView Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NVACU) (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 16,500,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on December 20, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "NVACU."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riviera-maya-news.com

Aeroméxico shares plummet after announcement of public offer to acquire shares

Mexico City, Mexico — Aeroméxico shares have plummeted 40 percent after the announcement of a public offer to acquire shares. The announcement, which was made Thursday, saw the airline’s shares fall 40 percent to 2.2 peso. Grupo Aeroméxico, which operates the largest airline in the country, said...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Ready Capital Corporation Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Notes Due 2028

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (RC) - Get Ready Capital Corporation Report ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") today announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of $110.00 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2028. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to originate or acquire additional mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets consistent with its investment strategy and for general business purposes. Piper Sandler & Co. is serving as book-running manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on December 21, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The issue price to investors will be $1,000.00 per note, plus accrued interest, if any, from December 21, 2021, if settlement occurs after that date, and the notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $2,000.00 and integral multiples of $1,000.00.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Grupo Aeroméxico Public Tender Offer

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX) informs that, following the approval on December 10 th by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court") of the (i) Disclosure Statement regarding the Joint Plan of Reorganization of Aeroméxico and its subsidiaries that are debtors under the Company's Chapter 11 restructuring proceeding (the "Plan"), and (ii) solicitation voting process on the Plan, it has been informed in connection with the agreements reached with certain creditors under its DIP Financing:
INDUSTRY
The Press

Samsara Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 35,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy