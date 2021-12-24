ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Hollyweed's Delta-8 Products: Raising The Standards Of The Hemp Industry

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market saturated with hemp-derived products, Hollyweed is a name that has pushed through the noise, quickly becoming synonymous with producing some of the highest quality hemp flower and extracts available on the market. This year Hollyweed continued to raise the bar by releasing a range of the most highly regarded delta-8 products and hemp strains. The company has certainly raised the bar for other Delta-8 brands.

Now Hollyweed is close to celebrating its birthday, marking 5 years since multimedia artist and plant advocate Zach "Jesushands" Fernandez welcomed the end of cannabis prohibition in California by changing Hollywood's iconic sign to read "Hollyweed". 5 years later, hemp and cannabis culture has reached an all time high, and Hollyweed has remained at the forefront as one of the hottest brands available in 2022.

Hollyweed's delta-8 products are a unique addition to the world of hemp in that they put the creative-minded consumer front and center. Hollyweed was founded by creatives with the intent to provide holistic wellness through the six pillars of wellness; spiritual, physical, intellectual, emotional, environmental and social, which we believe encourages the overall holistic wellness of their customers.

Hollyweed is dedicated to providing the highest quality hemp products available by sourcing from only the most premium Oregon hemp farms with the highest standard of care. All processing of CBD-rich hemp is done utilizing the cleanest, most natural, and technically advanced processes available to maintain the hemp's natural integrity. The result of this attention to detail is a product of a quality rarely seen in the industry, giving a proper representation of the beauty that can be found through hemp when it is given the love and care it deserves.

Hollyweed Fan Favorites!

Hollyweed has been at the forefront of providing some of the most exciting and innovative products in hemp culture. Hollyweed specializes in CBD, but has seen recent highly successful expansion into the world of hemp-derived Delta-8 along with HHC or hexahydrocannabinol. We include these pure extracts in a variety of convenient and enjoyable products, all of which take advantage of fully organic ingredients while providing various consumption methods, so you can find that balance between effectiveness, enjoyability, and convenience.

Below are some of the top-selling products that Hollyweed offers:

  • CBD Flower:Smoking flower is the most traditional and classic way to enjoy CBD! Hemp flower can act as a throwback for old heads or introduce a new love affair for those yet uninitiated to the world of CBD. You'll fall in love with the unique flavors and scents from legendary strains like Bubba Kush, Sour Space Candy, and Northern Lights.
  • CBD Oil Tincture: One of Hollyweed's bestsellers, CBD oil provides customers with a convenient and versatile means for getting the various wellness benefits from CBD. The oil is made with only healthy, natural ingredients like hempseed oil with pure CBD extract for clean, enjoyable relaxation!
  • Delta-8 Gummy Cubes: If you're looking for discreteness and tasty flavors, you're not alone! Try these gummies and are a big part of what has made them a popular choice for consumers. In addition to CBD, Delta-8 contributes its subtle uplifting effects sparking creativity and ease while cultivating a clear yet elevated headspace.
  • Delta-8 Vape Cartridge: For those who prefer an inhalable D8 product, vape carts are one of the most enjoyable and convenient ways to experience sweet bliss. You can choose from many amazing flavors like Jack Herer, Sour Diesel, and Zkittles that people love!

And many more! Hollyweed produces a range of vape flavors and flower strains too extensive to list here. Many of these strains are available with the addition of Delta-8, so be on the lookout to find your favorite strains with D8! Hollyweed also produces high-quality pre-rolled joints so you can enjoy your favorite varieties of hemp without the hassle of going through the trial and error that comes with rolling them yourself. Instead, you'll spend your time enjoying a perfectly packed, smooth smoke.

Celebrating 5 Years with Hollyweed

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of his iconic viral statement and the launch of his Cannabis/Hemp venture which includes a brand new line of delta 8 products , Fernandez will drop a limited collection of Hollyweed AI-generative NFTs with Cosmic Wire. The whitelist will open on January 1, 2022 and with the full NFT collection is set to drop January 18, 2022 at TIME on Launchpad by BYT (creators of NeoTokyo Parts 1, 2, & 3), and a portion of all NFT sales will be donated to LOVE MORE. Join the whitelist and learn more here: www.cosmicwire.com/hollyweed/

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollyweeds-delta-8-products-raising-the-standards-of-the-hemp-industry-301450638.html

SOURCE Hollyweed

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Delta-8 Cannabis Products

These new Botany Scientifics Delta-8 products are being rolled out by the Texas-based brand to provide consumers with access to the benefits of the cannabis-sourced ingredient. The product range includes the new Delta 8 GUmmies, Delta 8 Tinctures and Delta 8 Vapes, which are all reported by the brand to only have Delta 8 distillate in the recipe that is achieved using the cleanest materials available on the market. This promises to provide consumers with a premium product that will help with a variety of different ailments or concerns.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Daily World

Best Delta 8 Carts In 2022 – List Of Top Marijuana Brands For Amazing Winter Offers On The Best Delta 8 THC Cartridges And Vape Pens Pre Filled With High Quality Hemp Oil | Christmas Discount On The Best E Cigarettes And Weed Pens

Delta-8 THC is a cannabinoid that is extracted from hemp plants and is a natural chemical. It dominated the cannabis market completely. Delta-8 cannabinoid products are slowly but steadily gaining popularity among cannabis consumers, and Delta-8 carts are the best option for delta 8 THC consumption. The adaptability of these carts is what sets them apart. You can take a puff at any time of day and from any location. People utilize these carts for a variety of reasons. Some people believe it improves their mood and increases their vitality.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Plethora Businesses Represents Shareholders In The Sale Of Ideal Fasteners

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plethora Businesses, an M&A advisory firm headquartered in Orange County, California, is pleased to announce the closing of Ideal Fasteners, a global manufacturer of threaded fasteners, in connection with its sale to MW Industries. Plethora served as the exclusive sell-side advisor in this transaction.
BUSINESS
Observer

Best Delta 8 Flower In 2022: Buy Delta 8 THC Hemp Strains Online

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. Delta-8 is a compound like no other that offers...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Seekingalpha.com

East Coast Hemp Supply to now carry Hemp's King of Hemp Brand

Hemp (OTCPK:HEMP) announces that North Carolina retailer, East Coast Hemp Supply now carries the full King of Hemp product line. ECHS is the consolidated marketplace opportunity for the emerging hemp industry. According to Jim Hancock, President, “This long-term partnership will marry East Coast Hemp Supply, Inc.’s customer reach with the...
ECONOMY
The Daily World

Buy Weed Online Legally From Top Recreational Marijuana Brands | Christmas Gift Packs Of Delta 8 Gummies, THC Carts, Weed Strains & Other Delta 8 Products Of 2022

Something that a lot of people have not yet come to realize is that you can very easily buy weed online legally. We don’t blame people for not realizing they could, though. The laws regarding weed in the United States are confusing at best, and they have seen some significant changes recently.
INTERNET
kirklandreporter.com

Delta-8 Brands of 2022: Top Delta 8 Online Vendors For THC Products In The Cannabis Market| Best Hemp Products And Weed Pens Near Me

Delta-8 has shaken the hemp industry with its high-quality, safe, potent, and effective products; and to top it all, they don’t carry the risk of illegality. Also, when compared to Delta-9, Delta-8 THC offers higher benefits, both psychoactive and psychical!. Undoubtedly, the newer cannabinoid is popular among consumers for...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Herer
Observer

Best Delta-8 Brands Review Of 2022: Top 5 Delta 8 THC Products For Sale

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. If you look up delta-8 and read about the...
FDA
kirklandreporter.com

2021’s Best Delta 8 Gummies: Five Top Delta 8 Brands Selling Hemp-Derived THC Cartridges, Marijuana Gummies & Edibles|Delta 8 Christmas Sale/Gift Packs for Stoners

The cannabis industry is booming, and it’s just going to get bigger. Every day, new flavors of mouthwatering Delta-8 Gummies are created. The potency of cannabis edibles is well-known, but the attractiveness of Delta-8 THC candies is due to the health benefits they provide. Many people use Delta-8 gummies to deal with stress and anxiety and alleviate their pain and inflammation.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hemp Oil#Cbd Oil#Delta
wisfarmer.com

As hemp industry shifts to federal regulation, WI needs more certified hemp samplers

In the summer of 2020, Jake Mohr worked as an industrial hemp inspector for the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Mohr, who lives in Onalaska, said he enjoyed traveling to hemp farms and greenhouses to take plant samples, which he passed along to DATCP's lab in Madison to ensure the crop was within the legal limit of THC.
AGRICULTURE
Peninsula Daily News

Buy Weed Online Legally In 2022 – Cannabis Industry’s Top 3 Weed Dispensaries To Order Hemp & Recreational Marijuana Products – Delta 8 Gummies, THC Carts & Hemp Flower Strains That Get You High In Seconds| Purchase Weed Edibles On Sale Prices

The constant hustle and hurry of life necessitates a necessary pause for everyone. We crave periods of rest every now and again when we are free of anxiety and stress. During this period, smoking or consuming marijuana may be the best option. It not only has therapeutic properties, but it can also aid you with your daily struggles.
LIFESTYLE
nutritionaloutlook.com

Finding a trustworthy hemp industry certification

In a recent op-ed, Marielle Weintraub, PhD, president of the U.S. Hemp Authority, warns stakeholders of the hemp and CBD industry about the importance of using trustworthy certification programs. In a recent op-ed, Marielle Weintraub, PhD, president of the U.S. Hemp Authority, warns stakeholders of the hemp and CBD industry...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
L.A. Weekly

Dr.Ganja’s Biggest Collection of Delta 8 Found Anywhere

Dr.Ganja wants to bring some serious chill to your holiday cheer with the largest premium Delta-8 THC collection online. Below we offer a brief explanation of what Delta 8 THC is and highlight all the best D8 products made by the most trusted companies in the industry. What Is Delta...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValleyCentral

Local hemp farm opens, growth in industry expected

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of hemp trees swayed their leaves in the wind in the greenhouse of a hemp farm located in western Hidalgo County. “We are not aware of anybody doing this type of volume actually south of Houston,” said Roberto Morales, owner of Healing Bloom Farm. Healing Bloom […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Augusta Free Press

VDACS receives approval on plan to regulate hemp production

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The USDA has approved the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services plan to regulate hemp production in the Commonwealth. This approval allows VDACS to continue as the primary regulator of hemp production in Virginia. Beginning Jan. 1, the production of hemp...
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy