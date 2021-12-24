COVID-19 mitigations are straining school nurses

The coronavirus pandemic is entering its third year, and the United States still isn’t doing enough to track the virus. It’s not just a testing shortfall. The U.S. government is falling short on “genomic surveillance” — that is, sequencing enough tests in the right places at the right times in order to keep tabs on the latest, more transmissible variants. Where they are. Where they might spread next. The surveillance gap was a crisis a year ago, before the Delta variant erased much of the progress the country had made in driving down cases and relieving the pressure on hospitals. Before the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO