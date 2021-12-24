ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 mitigations are straining school nurses

marketplace.org
 3 days ago

The personal savings rate dropped in November to its lowest level since December 2017. Airlines ask CDC to cut quarantine times for vaccinated staff. They say reducing the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Cook County recommends increased mitigation practices as COVID-19 cases rise

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the area, the Cook County Department of Public Health is recommending increased mitigation practices. The health department is recommending non-vaccinated residents to not gather indoors with others outside of your household. Additionally, businesses are urged to require patrons to be fully vaccinated for entry […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
Rolling Stone

How the U.S. Shit the Bed on Tracking New Strains of Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic is entering its third year, and the United States still isn’t doing enough to track the virus. It’s not just a testing shortfall. The U.S. government is falling short on “genomic surveillance” — that is, sequencing enough tests in the right places at the right times in order to keep tabs on the latest, more transmissible variants. Where they are. Where they might spread next. The surveillance gap was a crisis a year ago, before the Delta variant erased much of the progress the country had made in driving down cases and relieving the pressure on hospitals. Before the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#New York City#Clothing#Pandemic#Marketplace
CBS New York

N.Y. Nurses Association Blasts New CDC Isolation Guidance As ‘Inconsistent With Proven Science’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday. Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold. #COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021 The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated. With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSNT News

COVID-19 case spike straining hospitals, ICU beds fill up

TOPEKA, (KSNT) — Hospitalizations in Kansas are on the rise as coronavirus cases in the state increase. Health officials in the state say that hospitals are under pressure, as they struggle with staffing shortages and try to keep up with influx of patients. Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an Infectious Disease Specialist at the University of Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ifiberone.com

Delta still dominant COVID-19 strain in WA, but officials worry

SEATTLE — The state Department of Health on Tuesday said at least 400 new cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been confirmed but the variant hasn’t yet overtaken delta cases in the state. “Our early surveillance from a lab standpoint was very much related to detecting omicron...
WASHINGTON STATE
portcitydaily.com

Omicron becomes dominant Covid-19 strain in U.S.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the omicron variant accounts for 73% of new infections nationwide and 90% in some states. CDC announced Monday it is now the dominant strain in the U.S., with omicron cases multiplying six-fold over the past week. Studies continue to be conducted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wnypapers.com

Opinion: Nursing shortages compound capacity concerns, strain emergency departments amid COVID Surge

Guest Editorial by the American College of Emergency Physicians. As COVID cases surge, the American College of Emergency Physicians is very concerned that nursing shortages in emergency departments can complicate patient access to care and add to incredible levels of stress already on physician-led care teams. “Emergency physicians are being...
HEALTH SERVICES
marketplace.org

COVID testing’s rocky start led to long lines, limited access today

With the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Americans are again bemoaning their struggle to access COVID-19 tests quickly and cheaply. The run on rapid tests has prompted pharmacies to start rationing kits, and there are long lines at testing sites in major cities. Those difficulties largely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
myleaderpaper.com

Adjusting again: Fox C-6 modifies COVID-19 mitigation strategy

The Fox C-6 School District has changed its COVID-19 mitigation strategy for the fourth time this school year. Board of Education members voted unanimously Tuesday (Dec. 14) to change three parts of the mitigation strategy:. ■ The district eliminated the use of in-school modified quarantine rules, which allowed students or...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Cultural Compass

The Art of Vaccinating: School of Nursing Provides COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Elementary-age Children

Stephanie Morgan, PhD, RN, FNP-BC, is no stranger to setting up and maintaining COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Thanks to her work with the team of nursing faculty and students, other health care providers, and volunteers that was formed in December 2020 when the vaccine first became available, she has been able to pull together and train teams to work with children, ages 5 to 11 in elementary and middle schools in Del Valle, an underserved community in southeast Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
WISH-TV

Urgent care clinics fill up as COVID-19 surge strains hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Multiple urgent care clinics on Wednesday said more patients are turning to them as hospitals fill up. TaQuita Taylor, a family nurse practitioner who owns Children Express Care Clinic on the northeast side, says she’s seeing about 50% more patients now than she did two weeks ago. She says many of those patients tell her they came to her because they saw the hospitals were filling up with COVID patients and feared they couldn’t get in for other procedures.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Michigan Times

Amid new COVID-19 Strains like Omicron, is a Vibrant Post-Covid Campus Possible?

Nearly two years after the first cases of COVID-19 and its first shutdown in March of 2020, UM-Flint is finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. After reporting vaccine mandate compliance rates of over 90% for students, faculty and staff, the UM-Flint Reopening Committee made the decision to fully remove the Health Screening Stations at campus building gateways.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy