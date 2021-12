ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh stood on a dais in Indianapolis over the summer at a low point in his coaching career. Michigan was coming off a disastrous 2-4 season, one that set the stage for a restructured contract and pay cut for Harbaugh, and change was in the air. Six new assistants had joined his staff and, the public unaware, the playbook was being refined, too.

