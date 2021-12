CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer, sitting across the table from a little girl, the picture that went viral on social media. The officer originally posted it after a tough day on the job. He tells CBS 2’s Jermont Terry the girl reminded him what was important. On this Christmas Eve, so many people reflect on the year. Yet, Kenneth Griffin’s thoughts go back to when he joined the Chicago Police Department four years ago. “After growing up in Englewood and seeing all the things that happened in my neighborhood as it relates to policing, I wanted to be part of the solution,”...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO