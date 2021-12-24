Larissa Dias

From early on in our editorial history, BJJ Heroes has attempted to push for an unbiased ranking system for our sport, one free from social media popularity or personal favoritism. Having played with different ideas over the years, on how to dig up the fairest results, we believe we have found the closest thing to a fair ranking formula. For the past 8 years (with a short break in 2019 & 2020) we have left this task to the numbers – allowing tournament wins to dictate who are the best in the jiu-jitsu business, but, for the first time, we will be separating the gi and the no-gi ranking. Here represented will be the No-Gi ranks, if you are looking for the Gi ruleset, please follow the by clicking the link here.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO