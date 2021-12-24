ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larissa Dias

Cover picture for the articleLarissa de Almeida, commonly known as Larissa Dias, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Vinícius Marinho who worked extensively with coaches Isaque Bahiense and Melqui Galvão while climbing the ranks of the sport. Dias first made waves in grappling during her colored belt career, a time when Larissa conquered World, Pan,...

BJJ Heroes 2021 No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu Rankings

From early on in our editorial history, BJJ Heroes has attempted to push for an unbiased ranking system for our sport, one free from social media popularity or personal favoritism. Having played with different ideas over the years, on how to dig up the fairest results, we believe we have found the closest thing to a fair ranking formula. For the past 8 years (with a short break in 2019 & 2020) we have left this task to the numbers – allowing tournament wins to dictate who are the best in the jiu-jitsu business, but, for the first time, we will be separating the gi and the no-gi ranking. Here represented will be the No-Gi ranks, if you are looking for the Gi ruleset, please follow the by clicking the link here.
Hanyu seals Olympic berth with Japan championships win

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu booked his place at the Beijing Winter Games by defending his singles crown at the Japanese national championships with a superb display in which he almost became the first skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. Hanyu, who won Olympic figure...
Daisuke Takahashi just misses Olympics in ice dance

Daisuke Takahashi, the first Japanese man to win an Olympic figure skating medal and world championship, just missed making it back to the Olympics in ice dance. Takahashi and partner Kana Muramoto finished second in the Japanese Championships on Saturday, 1.86 points behind Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto. Japan has one Olympic ice dance spot, and selectors went with the national champs over Muramoto and Takahashi, who had better recent international results.
