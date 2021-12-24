ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kim Potter Trial: A Look At Other High-Profile Police Killings

CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddB55_0dUybrTs00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for a Taser was led away in handcuffs Thursday after a jury found her guilty of manslaughter in the death of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

The mostly white jury deliberated for about 27 hours over four days before finding former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. Potter, 49, who is white, faces about seven years in prison under the state’s sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they would seek a longer term.

It has been rare to charge police with crimes in civilian deaths, and rarer still for them to be convicted. Here’s a look at other high-profile killings by police and the outcome of the cases:

ERIC GARNER

Eric Garner, 43, died in July 2014 in New York City after a white officer placed him in a chokehold when Garner, who was Black, refused to be handcuffed for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes. A Staten Island grand jury declined to indict Officer Daniel Pantaleo in December of that year. The Justice Department said in 2019 that it wouldn’t file civil rights charges after a yearslong investigation.

MICHAEL BROWN

Michael Brown, 18, was fatally shot by a white officer, Darren Wilson, in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, touching off weeks of sometimes violent protests. A St. Louis County grand jury declined later that year to indict Wilson in the unarmed Black teen’s death, and the U.S. Department of Justice later also declined to charge him. Wesley Bell, the current St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, conducted a five-month review of witness statements, forensic reports and other evidence and announced in July that he would not charge Wilson.

LAQUAN MCDONALD

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke shot 16 times at Laquan McDonald, killing the Black 17-year-old as he walked away from officers in October 2014. Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder the same day the city released the shocking dashcam video of the shooting. Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2018 and sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

TAMIR RICE

Tamir Rice, 12, was fatally shot by a white Cleveland police officer in November 2014 after officers responded to a 911 call from a man drinking beer and waiting for a bus who said a “guy” was pointing a gun at people. Tamir, who was Black, had a pellet gun tucked in his waistband and was shot after the officers’ cruiser skidded to a stop just feet away. A grand jury in December 2015 declined to indict patrolman Timothy Loehmann, who fired the fatal shot, and training officer Frank Garmback. The U.S. Justice Department announced last year that it would not bring federal criminal charges, saying the quality of video of the shooting was too poor for prosecutors to establish what had happened.

WALTER SCOTT

Michael Slager, a white South Carolina police officer, shot Walter Scott in the back as the unarmed 50-year-old Black man fled following a 2015 traffic stop. In 2016, a mistrial was declared after the jury deadlocked over a verdict in Slager’s murder trial. The next year, Slager pleaded guilty in federal court to violating Scott’s civil rights and prosecutors dropped state murder charges. Slager was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

FREDDIE GRAY

Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died in 2015 after he suffered a spinal injury while handcuffed and shackled in a Baltimore police van, sparking weeks of unrest across the city. Six officers were charged in Gray’s death and arrest. Three were acquitted and Baltimore’s state attorney dropped the other cases. The U.S. Department of Justice announced in 2017 that it wouldn’t bring federal charges against the six officers involved in the arrest, saying it did not find enough evidence to prove the officers willfully violated Gray’s civil rights.

PHILANDO CASTILE

Philando Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, was shot five times by a St. Anthony, Minnesota police officer during a 2016 traffic stop after Castile informed the officer he was armed. The shooting gained widespread attention after Castile’s girlfriend, who was in the car with her then-4-year-old daughter, livestreamed its gruesome aftermath on Facebook. Officer Jeronimo Yanez testified that Castile was pulling his gun out of his pocket. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter.

JUSTINE RUSZCZYK DAMOND

Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an unarmed white dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, was fatally shot in 2017 by Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor when she approached his squad car in the alley behind her home minutes after calling 911 to report a possible rape. Noor testified at trial that a loud bang on the squad car startled him and his partner and that he fired to protect his partner’s life. He was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced in 2019 to 12 1/2 years in prison. The murder conviction was later overturned and Noor was resentenced on the manslaughter count to nearly five years in prison.

JORDAN EDWARDS

Roy Oliver, a white Texas police officer, fired at a car full of teenagers as it drove away from a large house party in April 2017, fatally shooting 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police initially said the vehicle backed up toward officers “in an aggressive manner,” but later admitted that bodycam video showed the vehicle was moving forward as officers approached. Oliver was convicted of murder in the Black teen’s death in 2018 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

MANUEL ELLIS

Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died March 3, 2020 after he pleaded for breath under an officer’s knee in Tacoma, Washington. Ellis was Tasered, handcuffed and hogtied, with his face covered by a spit hood. A medical examiner said he died from lack of oxygen caused by restraint, with an enlarged heart and methamphetamine intoxication as contributing factors. Tacoma police officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder after witnesses reported they started beating Ellis without provocation. The officers say he attacked them. A third officer, Timothy Rankine, is charged with first-degree manslaughter for allegedly kneeling on Ellis’ back and shoulder as he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Rankine has pleaded not guilty.

BREONNA TAYLOR

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical worker studying to become a nurse, was shot several times in her hallway after three plainclothes narcotics detectives busted down the door of her apartment in the middle of the night in March 2020. A grand jury brought no charges against officers in her death, although one was indicted for shooting into a neighboring home that had people inside. Prosecutors said two officers who fired at Taylor, who was Black, were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend.

GEORGE FLOYD

The dying gasps of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations. White former Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for up to 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old man gasped that he couldn’t breathe and went limp on May 25, 2020.

RAYSHARD BROOKS

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, fell asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta in June 2020. Police body camera video showed him struggling with two white officers who told him he’d had too much to drink to drive and tried to arrest him. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fled, firing it at Officer Garrett Rolfe as he ran. Rolfe fired his gun, hitting Brooks twice in the back. Rolfe is charged with murder and was fired after the shooting, though that dismissal was reversed on the grounds the city hadn’t followed its procedures. The other officer, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. Lawyers for both officers have said their clients acted appropriately.

CASEY GOODSON JR.

The Ohio sheriff’s deputy who shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide charges in the Dec. 4, 2020 killing. Attorneys for defendant Jason Meade argue that, as a member of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force, Meade was acting as a federal agent at the time of the shooting. The shooting of the 23-year-old Goodson, who was Black, by Meade, a longtime deputy — now retired — who is white, led to protests in Columbus and many lingering questions, in part because the killing was not recorded on body or dash camera footage.

ANDRE HILL

Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was visiting a family friend when he was fatally shot by a white police officer in Columbus, Ohio, in December as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone. Officer Adam Coy was fired and has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide charges. The police chief was forced out and the city agreed to pay a $10 million settlement to Hill’s family.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Arrest 2 Juveniles With Guns In Brooklyn Park After Brief Pursuit

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Two armed juveniles were arrested early Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park after running from police. It started near Interstate 694 and Boone Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Officers from the Brooklyn Park Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol found a car that was reported stolen and followed it north. Officers were eventually able to stop the car, but say the two occupants then jumped out and started running. Police tracked them down and arrested them. Both of them were carrying guns. The state patrol is now investigating.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tamara Vandermoon, 41, ID’d As Woman Shot, Killed In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The woman who was shot and killed Monday in what marked Minneapolis’ 93rd homicide of the year has been identified as Tamara Vandermoon. Vandermoon, 41, was from Mankato, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Police say the shooting happened on the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue around 7 a.m. They arrived to find a woman shot in the back. Vandermoon was taken to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries. At the time, Minneapolis police did not have much information on the circumstances of the shooting.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis

Originally published Dec. 23, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Thursday night after he was shot during an attempted carjacking in south Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of 5th Avenue South, in the Field neighborhood. Two men told officers that they had just gotten out of a vehicle when two young-looking suspects approached them and demanded the car at gunpoint. A confrontation ensured, and the victims ran. One of the suspects fired at the men and struck one of them. Emergency crews brought the injured man to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. The suspects ran from the scene, police say. The incident is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Found Dead Inside Robbinsdale Home; 1 In Custody

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a suspect is in custody after two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a Robbinsdale home late Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Lake Drive at about 4:16 p.m. after a caller reported finding two deceased family member: a man and a woman. (credit: CBS) Police don’t believe the homicides were random, and they say there’s no threat to the public.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
ROBBINSDALE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
CBS Minnesota

Man Killed In St. Paul Fourplex Fire Identified As Arthur Haston

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The man killed in a St. Paul fourplex fire on Wednesday morning has been identified as Arthur Haston. His death marked the city’s second fire-related fatality in December, and the fourth this year. The St. Paul Fire Department arrived at the building on the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue shortly before 9:45 a.m., after black smoke was reportedly seen pouring out of an upstairs unit. Haston, 50, died of smoke inhalation, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The manner of his death is still under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. St. Michael Mayor, 84, Fatally Struck In Driveway By Deputy Responding To Emergency

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (WCCO) — The small Minnesota city of St. Michael is mourning the loss of a beloved community member. Harold Welter, 84, was hit by a Wright County Sheriff’s deputy vehicle in his driveway Thursday night as the deputy was responding to a medical emergency. The Minnesota State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash. “If you grew up in St. Michael as I did, everybody would have known Harry Welter,” said St. Michael Historical Society Board Member Bob Zahler. Zahler says Welter was a long-time active board member of the St. Michael Historical...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘The Justice System Has Provided’: Family, Officials React To Kim Potter’s Guilty Verdict

WATCH LIVE: Continuous Trial Coverage On CBSN MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former officer Kim Potter was found guilty of both first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright on Thursday. The jury came to a decision after nearly 28 hours of deliberations on mid-day Thursday, and the verdict was read soon after. Potter, who showed no emotion during the reading, was taken away in handcuffs. She will be sentenced on Friday, Feb. 18. GUILTY VERDICT: A jury of 12 found Kim Potter guilty on both first- and second-degree counts of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. | https://t.co/MmLkdS1ovW pic.twitter.com/ShgAYHn5TK — WCCO –...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Minneapolis Officers Hurt When Car Thief Rams Squad During Traffic Stop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Minneapolis police officers were hurt on Christmas night when the driver of a stolen vehicle slammed into a squad car while fleeing a traffic stop. Police say officers were tracking a stolen vehicle via GPS when they stopped the driver near the 3100 block of Columbus Avenue at about 8:16 p.m. Saturday. When an officer approached the driver’s side window, and another approached the passenger’s side, police say the driver suddenly accelerated into reverse and struck their squad. The officer on the passenger’s side was dragged until they were knocked over by the impact. The driver fled, but not before a man who was a passenger got out. Police say he was cited and let go. The vehicle was later found abandoned. Three officers suffered minor injuries. Police are still searching for the driver.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Minneapolis Police#Cleveland Police#Shooting#Ap#The Justice Department
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death

WATCH LIVE: Continuous Trial Coverage On CBSN. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury of twelve has found Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, guilty on counts of both first- and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Regina Chu has ordered Potter, 49, to be taken into custody immediately. Records confirm that she has been transferred to the women’s prison in Shakopee. (credit: Minnesota Department of Corrections) The verdict and setting of the sentencing date of Friday, Feb. 18 took less than 20 minutes. Following the verdict, Potter’s husband could be heard loudly saying, “I love you, Kim.” She said “I love...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Austin Police Officer Shoots And Kills Man Armed With Machete, Knife

AUSTIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A man who was observed walking in traffic holding a machete Wednesday afternoon was shot and killed by an officer with the Austin Police Department. The incident began around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, as officers responded to the area of 7th Street Northwest and 8th Avenue Northwest. Police said they tried to get the man to comply, but he ducked into a residence. They deployed Tasers in an attempt to get the man into custody, but they proved to be ineffective. Police say the man was threatening to hurt other people, and retreated into an apartment on the 1200 block...
AUSTIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Charged With Murder In Payne-Phalen Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood last month. Dontaye Thomas, Jai’Patric Timberlake and Deveon Kirk are each charged with second-degree murder, Ramsey County court documents show. From left to right: Dontaye Thomas, Deveon Kirk, Jai’Patric Timberlake(credit: Ramsey County) The charges stem from the Nov. 20 shooting death of 32-year-old Rashaad L. Van Pelt on the 100 block of York Avenue. An autopsy showed he was shot nine times. The scene of the shooting. (credit: CBS) Police were called to the scene that night for a weapons complaint. Officers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial: Jurors End 3rd Day Of Deliberations With No Word On Her Fate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright spent a third day deliberating Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement. The jury asked Judge Regina Chu on Tuesday afternoon how to proceed if they can’t reach a verdict. The question came after roughly 12 hours of deliberations that began Monday, and the judge told jurors to continue their work. The jury didn’t ask any other questions Wednesday. They resumed work shortly before 8:30 a.m., and ended at...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Analysis Shows Family Members In Moorhead Home Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Investigators say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed the seven family members who were found dead inside a home in Moorhead over the weekend. The Moorhead Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that preliminary blood examination results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office showed lethal levels of carbon monoxide in the victims. The deceased included three children and four adults. They were found dead inside a residence on the 4400 block of 13th Street South on Saturday. A relative found the bodies during a welfare check and called 911. (credit: CBS) Authorities identified the victims as 37-year-old Belin Hernandez and 34-year-old Marleny...
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Police: Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Involved In Wisconsin Car Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-girl from Brooklyn Park who was involved in a car crash in Wisconsin Thursday. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says they took a missing person report on Jymirah Jacqueline Chatman, 16, around 6:20 a.m. on Monday. Police say Chatman was last seen at her home Sunday around 11 p.m. and left a note saying she was leaving, but would return. (credit: Brooklyn Park Police) Brooklyn Park investigators determined Thursday that around 4 a.m. on Monday, Chatman was involved in a single-car crash on Interstate 94 near Mauston, Wisconsin. Investigators say Chatman was a passenger in a blue 2002 Toyota Camry that was driven by Jorj Michael Austin, 32, of Detroit, Michigan. Chatman was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shoes, a black coat with pink fur and a black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

What If The Potter Trial Jury Doesn’t Reach A Verdict Before Christmas Break?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was still no verdict as the fourth day of deliberations in the Kim Potter trial got underway Thursday morning. The jury began around 8:40 a.m. Jurors have now spent over 24 hours across the past three days discussing the case as the Christmas holiday looms. Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, shot and killed Daunte Wright in April and was charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. She has said she meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun. If the jury in Potter’s trial can’t reach a decision, there would likely be a mistrial. The state would...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I’m Sure They’re Really Struggling’: Yanez Trial Juror Sheds Light On Pressures Potter Trial Jury May Be Under

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No verdict was reached on day three of deliberations in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter Wednesday. Jurors have been in discussion for about 24 hours. Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April. This isn’t the first time a jury has taken days to decide how to handle a deadly police encounter. Dennis knows what it’s like to be one of 12 jurors, with a person’s fate hinging on the group’s decision. “There’s a lot of tension,” Dennis said. He was one of the jurors that ultimately acquitted former St. Anthony police...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Luke Oeltjenbruns Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For Dragging Police Officer With Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hutchinson man accused of dragging a police officer with his truck and hitting him with a hammer learned his fate in court on Wednesday. In April, police say 61-year-old Luke Oeltjenbruns hit a Menard’s employee multiple times over the head, after the employee asked him to put on a mask. Officers then pursued Oeltjenbruns to an intersection where he refused to get out of his vehicle and told them to shoot him. When Officer Steven Sickmann reached inside to grab his keys, Oeltjenbruns closed the window on the officer’s arm and smashed into squad cars. He then hit Officer...
HUTCHINSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former WCCO Anchor Doug Moore Dies At 78

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Doug Moore, former anchor at WCCO, has died at the age of 78. Moore kicked off his career in the Twin Cities in the late ’70s before leaving WCCO for the west coast in 1982. He ended up anchoring at KNTV in San Jose. He reportedly died with his family by his side. It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of my old colleague, Doug Moore. I sat next to Doug in the newsroom as a rookie. But he never treated me like one. Just a consummate professional. Doug, you will always be Mr. San Jose. pic.twitter.com/75XOYuR5Gq — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) December 21, 2021 Moore anchored during the “Moore & Moore” era, alongside longtime WCCO anchor Dave Moore. (credit: Colleen GombusBailey)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect In Deadly St. Paul Hit-&-Run Turns Himself In, But Refuses To Locate Vehicle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police have arrested a suspect in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side, but they’re still in need of the suspect’s vehicle. Police say 34-year-old My Ger Vang was struck by a white 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan while walking near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Third Street East at about 8:30 p.m. The driver fled, and Vang later died at Regions Hospital. (credit: St. Paul Police) The next evening, a 65-year-old man entered police headquarters to confess to the deadly crash. Police say he declined to locate the minivan before he was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. He’s being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged with a crime. Police say they need the van to bolster their case against the driver. The van has Minnesota license plates BFV-851. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5693.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Investigating ‘Significant’ Robbery At Small Grocery Store In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a robbery at a small grocery store in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says the 5 Corners Market on the 2400 block of West Broadway was robbed overnight Sunday. According to investigators, a “significant” amount of money, equipment and product was stolen from the store. Exact numbers on the extent of the loss have not been released. The store was closed Tuesday when WCCO-TV photographers stopped by the scene. Police say there were no signs of force entry into the building.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death Quarantined On Christmas: COVID Interrupts Holiday Plans For Another Year Austin Police Officer Shoots And Kills Man Armed With Machete, Knife Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy