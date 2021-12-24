ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Was Not Expecting This At All’: Family In Need Gifted A Home Just In Time For Christmas

CBS Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family without a home get a special surprise just in time for Christmas.

It’s all thanks to a nonprofit called Best Christmas Ever. The organization helps grant wishes for families during the holidays.

“I was not expecting this at all,” said Pascale Darbonne.

For the last several months, her family of six has been living in a hotel, struggling to get by. All four of the family’s children have special needs.

“I already told them we weren’t really going to have a Christmas, and we weren’t really going to do much,” Darbonne said.

But Thursday morning, Christmas came early.

Best Christmas Ever gave the family many gifts, and the biggest of them was a home. The nonprofit chose the Dabronne family as their wish recipient.

“This is very overwhelming, not something that I expected,” Darbonne said.

Best Christmas Ever, along with a production company, raised $40,000 for the family over the last six weeks.

“We’ll support the family for an entire year in a home,” said Declan Brown, of The Backpocket , a podcast production company. “We’ll pay their rent for an entire year. So we’re pretty excited about it.”

The groups still need help finding furniture and moving the family into the home. If you’d like to help, click here.

CBS Minnesota

Quarantined On Christmas: COVID Interrupts Holiday Plans For Another Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 is interrupting holiday plans for the second year in a row. Minneapolis resident Ashley Lawson is supposed to be in North Dakota Friday night celebrating Christmas with her family. Instead, she’s home alone with COVID-19. “The minute that I saw my test result in my email I was devastated that I was going to have to miss the holidays,” Lawson said. “I’m vaccinated, I’m boosted … [COVID] certainly is nothing that I would want anyone to experience. Not just the diagnosis of COVID, but just having to be quarantined during the holiday.” Ryan Goddard of St. Louis Park was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It Brings Us All Close Together’: Neighborhood Gifts Memorial Tree To Family Grieving Lost Son

Originally published Dec. 21, 2021 MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The bond between a father and son is a special thing. It shines through in many different ways. And in Wayzata, it’s a Christmas tree that brought one man closer to the son he lost. Driving by, you can’t help but notice the giant Black Hills Spruce on Highcroft Road. “This is a well-orchestrated decorating process. It’s absolutely kind of the sparkle in the middle of the heart of the neighborhood,” said neighbor Tara Engebretson. “At night when I’m coming home from work, I usually come the long way and specifically, just to drive by the tree,”...
WAYZATA, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Just Not Safe’: Some Minnesotans Spending A 2nd Christmas Away From Family

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Among the most popular gifts flying off shelves this Christmas are COVID tests. As the Omicron variant sweeps across the country, more Minnesotans are rushing to get tested. On Thursday, a second COVID-19 pill was approved as a take-at-home treatment option. Now many are wondering if their families should gather around the tree. Bree Dalager plans to spend Christmas at home with her dog, a vegan roast, and a video chat with family in Minnesota, Colorado and California. “We just decided no, it’s just not safe,” she said. “It’s just exasperating that we’re still at this point.” Dr. Beth Thielen,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Group Hands Out Care Packages To People Experiencing Homelessness On Christmas Eve

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The holidays can be tough for people who have fallen on hard times. That’s why a north Minneapolis woman who experienced homelessness herself years ago made it her mission to spread Christmas cheer to those who need it most. Lynn Jaspersen, organizer of Bless The Streets, handed out care packages on Christmas Eve to various people outside around the city, offering them also a hug and a prayer. Her friend Kelly also donated gift cards to her project. “I just think people need to know they are cared about and people think of them, you know?” Kelly said. (credit: CBS) David Aguilar-Jimenez,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Since the start of the pandemic, there’s been an interesting phenomena happening with wildlife rehabilitation. There’s a record number of animals who’ve been brought into the hospital. “In 2019 we admitted about 13,000 patients. This year we are on pace to admit 19,000,” said Phil Jenni, the Executive Director of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville. Jenni said the record increase has more to do with human behavior than animal behavior. People have been home and outdoors during the pandemic, so they’re coming across injured or orphaned animals more often. “The silver lining of COVID is that there are more people seeing...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Flight Cancellations Put A Damper On Christmas Day Travel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Instead of spending Christmas day with family, many travelers found themselves stuck at the airport. More than 950 flights within, into or out of the United States were cancelled, at least 350 more than on Christmas Eve. Airlines point to staffing shortages fueled by the Omicron variant. It comes as holiday air travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels. As of early Saturday afternoon, more than 60 flights into and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled. So far 63 flights into and out of MSP International Airport have been cancelled so far today. Travelers I spoke with are trying to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Guthrie Theater Cancels Remaining ‘Christmas Carol’ Performances Due To COVID Outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities holiday tradition has been sidelined by the current COVID-19 surge. Officials with the Guthrie Theater in downtown Minneapolis announced Sunday afternoon that the remaining scheduled performances of “A Christmas Carol” have been canceled due to “multiple COVID-19 cases within vaccinated members of our cast and staff.” Ticket holders can get refunds at their points of purchase, and can obtain more information by calling the theater’s box office at 612-377-2224. (credit: Guthrie Theater) This setback comes after the renowned theater halted performances for 18 month at the beginning of the pandemic, which officials say resulted in the loss of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘We Were Blessed’: 12 Single Moms Gifted New Cars Just In Time For Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Twelve single mothers were gifted new cars in time for the holidays Wednesday. For the third consecutive year, Newgate School’s Wheels for Women program partnered with local auto dealerships to provide the cars, which were awarded to a dozen women who were chosen through an application process. “The relief and the joy is immeasurable,” said Blythe Severson, executive director at Newgate School. Happening today in Minneapolis- 12 single moms… surprised with 12 brand new cars, stuffed with Christmas gifts and other surprises. How generosity made it happen- tonight on @WCCO #WCCO pic.twitter.com/JBWsXsjdxq — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) December 22, 2021 In addition, all...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Today We Have Gotten Accountability’: Daunte Wright’s Family Thanks Community For Support

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A familiar sound rang outside the doors of the Hennepin County Justice Center Thursday afternoon, as the crowd chanted the name “Daunte Wright” with an intensity heard for months now from Brooklyn Center to Minneapolis. It was later followed by a new chant this group was praying it would be able to yell on this day: Guilty! Dozens reveled in the guilty verdict for Kim Potter, the former police officer who killed Wright and was convicted on two manslaughter charges. Music, cheers, hugs, and a collective feeling of relief blanked the crowd, only quieting when Wright’s mother joined...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How Bentleyville Became One Of Minnesota’s Holiday Must-Sees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the most wonderful time of year everywhere, but especially in Duluth. That’s where you’ll find Bentleyville, home to millions of Christmas lights. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen walks us through Bentleyville’s history and introduces us to the Christmas fan who started it all. A December day in Duluth carries with it a wintery scene. There are views you won’t find anywhere else. And when the sun goes down there’s another wintery scene you won’t find anywhere else. “It makes the Christmas feeling come alive when you can bring your family here,” said a visitor from Brooklyn Park. Every...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID, Weather Prompts Delta To Cancel Nearly 100 Christmas Eve Flights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Holiday travel just got more stressful. On Christmas Eve morning, hundreds of flights are being cancelled last minute across the country. Nationwide, Delta Air Lines has canceled nearly 100 flights on one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year. About 13 of their flights coming in or going out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled. Delta says this is mainly due to problematic weather in other parts of the country and the COVID-19 Omicron variant taking out a lot of their staff. The airline said the situation has left the airline exhausting all options, including last-minute...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Omicron Surge Has Businesses, Churches Making Changes To Stay COVID Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Omicron is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Minnesota. As of last week, it only made up about 20% of cases in the state. From his own COVID-19 quarantine Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz said he has no plans for another statewide mask mandate. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for Pfizer’s pill to treat severe cases of the virus. Businesses and public gathering spots are reacting to the surge. With no mandates being enacted, it’s up to them to decide if changes are needed. A handful of Minneapolis restaurants have reignited their fire pits...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Christmas Day To Usher In Cold Temps, 3 Shots Of Weekend Snow

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a big melt on Christmas Eve, some Minnesotans will have a white Christmas, and a white day after Christmas, and a white day after the day after Christmas! WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says temperatures will move into the upper 20s Saturday, after Friday’s high of 43 degrees missed the record set in 1957 by just three degrees. Temps will drop below freezing Friday night, so a refreeze and icy spots are possible on the roads in the overnight and Saturday morning. Light snow will move into western Minnesota Christmas...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 52 Deaths, 3,378 New Cases Reported Ahead Of Christmas Holiday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Christmas holiday approaches and Minnesotans scramble to get tested before gathering with family, the state health department recorded 3,378 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths. Of the reported deaths, four people were under 50 years of age, including a person in their late 20s from Anoka County. The update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the seven-day average positivity rate at 8.8% as of Dec. 12 (due to data lag). The figure is down from the 11.5% reported last month and has dipped into the “caution” zone. Daily new hospitalizations and new cases per 100,000 residents have...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID Testing In High Demand Ahead Of Holiday Gatherings: ‘People Want To Know’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 is top of mind as cases surge this holiday season. Families are rushing to get a negative result so they can gather together. The state testing site in Lino Lakes saw a steady stream of people coming and going on Tuesday. “People want to know. They don’t want to get their relatives sick. They don’t want to spread it to anybody else,” Bob Fulton said. A COVID-positive roommate prompted Lori and Brian to test ahead of a family gathering. “We’re having the kids over so we want to make sure that everybody’s healthy. Well, now it’s gonna change,” Lori Klein...
LINO LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former WCCO Anchor Doug Moore Dies At 78

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Doug Moore, former anchor at WCCO, has died at the age of 78. Moore kicked off his career in the Twin Cities in the late ’70s before leaving WCCO for the west coast in 1982. He ended up anchoring at KNTV in San Jose. He reportedly died with his family by his side. It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of my old colleague, Doug Moore. I sat next to Doug in the newsroom as a rookie. But he never treated me like one. Just a consummate professional. Doug, you will always be Mr. San Jose. pic.twitter.com/75XOYuR5Gq — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) December 21, 2021 Moore anchored during the “Moore & Moore” era, alongside longtime WCCO anchor Dave Moore. (credit: Colleen GombusBailey)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Very Stressful’: Working Moms Struggling To Find Balance Amid The Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on working parents, particularly single mothers. One survey found that nearly one-third of all moms have scaled back, left their jobs or plan to leave their jobs. Experts say that women working in low wage jobs have been the most affected. On Wednesday, WCCO’s Kate Raddatz held a virtual roundtable with six Minnesota mothers. The discussion included moms with kids ranging in age from six months to 10 years old. “It feels like it’s been since the pandemic started a balance of their mental health and their physical health,” said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Changing Holiday Travel Plans Not As Easy As It Was Last Year, Experts Warn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of big cities’ plans for New Year’s Eve are in flux, and all of the COVID-related cancellations are causing concern for travelers. If you’re flying and want to change or cancel a flight things are more complicated now compared to last year. Before had a lot of flexibility. Now, it really depends on what kind of ticket you bought, according to Kyle Potter from Thrifty Traveller. “Let’s say you’re getting ready to go for Christmas or a pre new years trip if you are flying on Delta or United adn you booked the cheapset basci economy fair you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans Welcome Winter Solstice At Landscape Arboretum

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The darkest day of the year is drawing to a close. The Winter Solstice means from here on out, the sun will start sticking around longer. The sun set Tuesday night at 4:34 p.m. It will set seven minutes later by the end of this month. By the end of January, sunset will be at 5:19 p.m. And it will set at nearly 6 p.m. by the end of February. The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Winter Lights Show (credit: CBS) It all starts Wednesday, when we gain a whopping two seconds of daylight. As of Tuesday, we have eight hours, 46 minutes and 11 seconds of daylight. But by the end of January, we’ll have almost an extra hour of daylight. In the video above, WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh went to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Winter Lights show to catch up with people reveling in the solstice. Tickets are still available for the display, which runs through Jan. 2.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death Quarantined On Christmas: COVID Interrupts Holiday Plans For Another Year Austin Police Officer Shoots And Kills Man Armed With Machete, Knife Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Dole, Fresh Express Recall Salad Mixes Sold Across U.S., Including Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Produce distributors Dole and Fresh Express are separately recalling several brands of bag salads due to possible listeria contamination. Dole is recalling “all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads” sold in 21 states that were processed at a facility in North Carolina and one in Arizona due to possible contamination. The facilities are temporarily shutting down for deep cleaning. The products involved have either the letter “N” or “Y” on the package’s upper right-hand corner, and have “Best if Used By” dates between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022. Anyone with these salads is urged to throw...
MINNESOTA STATE
