I mitigated vCenter log4 vulnerability as described here: https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/87096 This means I have altered vsphere-ui.json, vsphere-client.json, log4j-core.jar and JndiLookup.class. But now my vCenter doesn't seem to be working anymore. Whenever I go the vCenter in my browser, it just times out. I have backups of the files but I'm wondering what's going wrong since I believe I followed the exact instructions from the KB. I've already tried a server reboot but no difference.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO