The Late Fitness Check | Gameweek Nineteen

We’re now just preparing for the wild day of football goals, drama, and absolute madness, that is called Boxing Day. Every year this very day comes and all the fixtures on that very day erupt with goals for whatever reason. By tradition, defenses just seem to take their work a little less seriously, since every season, the Boxing Day scorelines are always the ones to behold. Whether it be the impacts of celebrating Christmas day prior, the traditional hype, or even just coincidence, the Boxing Day of the Premier League is easily one of the most awaited moments of the season to the football fans and as well as to the Fantasy managers. So, we present you the FPL Gameweek 19 Differentials 2021/22 however, all is not fun and games, unfortunately, as three of the fixtures have already been canceled, with more looking possible.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO