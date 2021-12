If you’re a fan of all things Hogwarts and Harry Potter then you’ve probably seen all the movies and read all the books. The chocolate frogs, striped scarves, and magic wands may have also proved to be irresistible as well. You may have even gone to one of the theme parks or experiences that feature the characters from the books and films. But, no matter how many hours you’ve spent reading the books and dreaming of real butterbeer, you’ve probably never seen a first edition of the first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. One of these rare specimens recently sold at auction and broke a record for in the world of book collecting.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO