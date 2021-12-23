ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Quddus Snyder: The Christmas spirit

conwaydailysun.com
 3 days ago

If you’re feeling discouraged this Christmas Eve, you are not alone. America is very ill and very divided. Our hopes that this year might mark a return to some semblance of sanity and normalcy have been met with considerable disappointment. But it's Christmas, and we’re not allowed to be grumpy. For...

www.conwaydailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
pacificsun.com

Holiday Spirits—‘A Christmas Carol’ visits Napa Valley

As TV regularly demonstrates, A Christmas Carol can be adapted into just about any scenario. For theater, just take the plot and characters, plop them into a modern-day situation and locale, add some songs and—voila!—instant Christmas show!. That’s what Lucky Penny’s Barry Martin and Rob Broadhurst have done...
NAPA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Stewart
The Independent

The 18 best Christmas songs, from Santa Baby to Last Christmas

Merry Christmas, one and all, it's time to break out the mince pies (as if you haven't already), pour the prosecco and put on some festive music. Christmas songs don't always have to be merry – among the most beloved festive tunes are "2,000 Miles" by The Pretenders, which is curiously bleak, and the heartbreak of Wham!'s "Last Christmas". Of course, there are plenty of upbeat songs on our list, too, from Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" to Mariah Carey's"All I Want for Christmas is You". Here are some of our favourites, from Forties classics to more...
MUSIC
conwaydailysun.com

Jonna Carter: How the vet stole Christmas

Every Hound down in Houndville liked Christmas a lot... But the Vet, east of Houndville in Fryeburg, did NOT!. The Vet hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season!. Do you want to know why? I'll tell you the reason. It's not the crowds he'd be fighting all week at Wildcat. He's...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Christmas Spirit#Christmas Truce#Christmas Eve#Merry Christmas#Bedford Falls
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
NBC4 Columbus

Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas Day message shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband as she encouraged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family, despite the grief caused by the ongoing pandemic. Saying she understood the difficulty of spending the holiday season “with one familiar laugh […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson enjoys girls' night with lookalike sisters – see rare family photo

Rebel Wilson is getting into the holiday spirit with her loved ones, and delighted fans on Christmas Eve when she shared a rare family photo. The 41-year-old star looked the picture of happiness as she joined sisters Annachi and Liberty for a "girls' night" complete with matching Christmas pyjamas. The trio sat on a large white couch, smiling for the camera - and the family resemblance was plain to see! Rocking identical red plaid pajamas with black T-shirts, the trio showcased their identical beaming smiles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy