NEW ORLEANS — Glenn Foster Jr, a former player for the New Orleans Saints and a local business owner, died in a rural Alabama County jail earlier this month. Foster was known to have some mental issues and police say they arrested him after a chase in Pickens County. Within two days, Foster would be dead inside the jail and details about what happened to the one-time Saints player would be hard to come by.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO