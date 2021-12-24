Honda Civic Type R Prototype headed to Tokyo Auto Salon in January

The Honda Civic was completely redesigned for the 2022 model year and continues its legacy as one of the most affordable and economical cars in the market. Now in its 11th generation, the Honda Civic has grown in size and now has an upscale look that’s reminiscent of its Accord stablemate. Add a plush interior with new tech-savvy features to that equation and it’s sure to be a winner for the next few years. We know this because Edmunds recently crowned the new Honda Civic as its “Top Rated Sedan for 2022.”

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO