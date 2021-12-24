ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honda Civic Type R Prototype headed to Tokyo Auto Salon in January

By Zac Palmer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tokyo Auto Salon taking place January 14-16 will be the venue where Honda pulls the wraps off the new Civic Type R Prototype. Yes, we mean Prototype, not the final car. Unfortunately, we’ll need to wait until later in 2022 to see the final product. However, we...

