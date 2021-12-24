ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Newington girls basketball stifles New Britain in 20-point victory

Newington Town Crier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN - Scoring was hard to come by for the New Britain and Newington girls basketball teams the day before Christmas Eve. The Hurricanes hosted the Nor’easters in an early-afternoon contest in which Newington maintained its undefeated start to the season with a 43-20 victory on the road. Newington senior...

