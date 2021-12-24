ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla now rolling out Full Self-Driving Beta 10.8

 3 days ago

On Tuesday Elon Musk has announced that were pushing out to Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.7 software, after previously saying that they would skip version 10.7 and go directly to version 10.8. Today Elon unexpected tweeted out...

torquenews.com

Samsung Started Building Chips For Tesla’s Next-Gen Self-Driving Computer

Samsung has started chip production for Tesla FSD autonomous systems: it has already begun to manufacture its own devices and by the way, started to gain advantage in key technological areas of expertise, as compared to other brands. The year 2022 will be interesting for Samsung, not only because of...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Tesla? Here's What to Buy Now

In addition to selling cars, Lucid could potentially generate recurring revenue by licensing its EV technology. If successful, solid-state batteries will find huge demand from automakers. In the last two years, Tesla stock has surged more than 1,000%. Investors who missed investing in Tesla two years back could be disheartened....
ECONOMY
Forbes

Why Are Tesla’s Self Driving Software Sales Slowing Down?

Demand for Tesla’s high-profile self-driving upgrade appears to be slowing down. The take rate for the full-self driving software upgrade among Tesla car buyers declined from an estimated 37% in 2019 to about 22% in 2020 and to levels of around 12% this year so far. [1] There are likely a couple of factors driving the declining interest. Firstly, Tesla has been increasingly emphasizing its Model 3 and Y vehicles, which have a lower starting price and this could be reducing attach rates for the self-driving package, which is likely a more popular option on higher-end cars. Tesla has also bumped up pricing on the FSD package, from levels of around $5,000 in early 2019 to a more significant $10,000 currently, and this could also be hurting demand. The self-driving system has also faced some regulatory scrutiny recently relating to cases of collisions of Tesla vehicles with parked vehicles of first responders. This could also be making some customers apprehensive about opting for the system.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Jim Cramer On Hypocrisy Surrounding Tesla's FSD Beta: Insight

Host of CNBC's Mad Money Jim Cramer recently defended Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta technologies. He believes these systems are capable of saving lives, and we've seen proof that they have worked to avoid an accident. Cramer also points out that "every time there's an autonomous driving accident," it's all over the news. "The press treats it like it's the end of the world," according to Cramer.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

A Tesla Used for a Self-Driving Autopilot Promotional Video Crashed During Filming

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain widespread popularity, Tesla has been at the forefront of innovation and controversy. One of Tesla’s most touted features is its Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta system. Despite being investigated for accidents and safety hazards, FSD is currently being beta tested by drivers. The system is a long way away from being truly self-driving, as evidence of some new details surrounding an old Tesla promotional video surfaces.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla rolls out Active Road Noise Reduction for new Model S and Model X

Tesla has started rolling out its Active Road Noise Reduction feature for the new Model S and Model X. The function allows the cabin to be quieter when the vehicle is driving over rough surfaces. The feature was introduced as part of software update 2021.44.5. The following are the feature’s...
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla tells customers it will not honor retroactive Full Self-Driving pricing

Tesla is communicating to customers who have ordered now-discontinued variants of vehicles that it will not honor retroactive pricing of the Full Self-Driving suite to when they reserved their vehicle. In February, Teslarati reported that Tesla would not produce the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive variant. CEO Elon Musk later...
ECONOMY
Land Line Media

California senator scrutinizing Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system

A California lawmaker is going after Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system, asking the state Department of Motor Vehicles to review the software. On Dec. 7, California Transportation Committee Chairwoman Sen. Lena Gonzalez, sent a letter to California DMV Director Steve Gordon expressing concerns over Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system. The Department of Motor Vehicles is the state agency responsible for vehicle and driver safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
industryglobalnews24.com

Find out the Premium Insight of Global Self-Driving Car Market 2021-2029

Self-driving cars, also called as autonomous or driverless cars, use artificial intelligence (AI) software, light detection & ranging (LiDAR), and RADAR sensing technology, which further monitors a 60-meter range around the car and form an active 3D map of the existing environment. These vehicles are designed to travel between destinations without a human operator, which has combined sensors and software to control, navigate and drive the vehicles. Most self-driving systems create and maintain an internal map of their surroundings, based on a wide array of sensors, like radar which gives information about the traffic, parking spaces and others. Increasing advancement in the technology aiding in the enhancement of self-driving functionalities along with favorable government policies is estimated to proliferate the growth of global self-driving car market over the forecast period. The global self-driving car market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 18.55% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
CARS
PLANetizen

Editorial Calls for Tesla to Follow Same 'Self-Driving' Testing Rules as Everyone Else

An editorial in the Los Angeles Times calls on state and federal authorities to step in to regulate Tesla's 'self-driving' vehicles, which have managed to evade DMV regulations during testing and deployment thanks to the company's claim that the "full self-driving mode" is "intended for use with a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel." Meanwhile, Tesla's marketing and claims from its own CEO give consumers the impression that the cars can indeed drive themselves with little or no human intervention. To date, Teslas using the company's earlier Autopilot function have killed one person and injured 17 others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Carscoops

Tesla Owners Can Now Play Games While Driving, NHTSA Is Looking Into It

Tesla has controversially started to allow its owners to play games while driving. Yes, you read that right. For many years, Tesla’s advanced infotainment system has included a plethora of different games that drivers can enjoy. However, the vehicle would need to be parked for the games to work. Now, Tesla has introduced a software update that means select games can now be played while the car is in motion.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Tesla FSD Beta 10.7 Is Here: Musk Says 10.8 & Holiday Fun Coming

We've been waiting for the news that Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta Version 10.7 was rolling out, and it appears that's already the case. However, interestingly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Friday, December 17, 2021, that FSD 10.8 "plus holiday fun software release" was coming "probably Tuesday." Musk was almost...
TECHNOLOGY
crunchbase.com

Are Advanced Driver-Assistance Features The Future Of Self-Driving?

From the vantage point of 2021, the autonomous vehicle hubris of just five years ago is plain to see. We were told that, by now, we’d be laughing at the very idea of humans having to drive. Yet it turns out that five years and $50 billion later, we can’t all just jump into a robotaxi whenever we want.
CARS
TechCrunch

Tesla will disable in-dash video games while its cars are in motion

The representative stressed the investigation would continue despite the update. The NHTSA reiterated that the Vehicle Safety Act bars companies from selling cars that pose significant safety risks, including from distracted driving. The investigation covers roughly 580,000 Tesla EVs between the 2017 and 2022 model years. Tesla no longer operates...
VIDEO GAMES
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

Self-Driving Car Companies Racing to Autonomous Future

As the race for autonomous vehicles is getting tighter, some huge monetary benefits would be accrued by those who eventually made it to the finish line. According to research data from Allied Market Research, the self-driving market is projected to grow from $54.23 billion to approximately $555.67 billion in just 7 years.
Norwalk Hour

What's Under the 'Hood' of Self-Driving Cars?

Waymo, a unit of Google’s Alphabet Inc, and Yandex Self-Driving Group, a division of the Russian-based Yandex corporation, are among more than a dozen leading names in automated vehicle software and hardware. The former recently launched a pilot self-driving taxi program in San Francisco, the latter has been testing its automated cars worldwide for the past several years and has self-driving rovers on several college campuses in the U.S. Not to be outdone, the Chinese tech company Baidu Inc., along with the Toyota-backed Chinese self-driving startup, Pony.ai, is set to debut a 100-car fleet of paid driverless taxis in Beijing in 2022, and has preliminary plans to launch a similar program in California in the same year (see link below).
TECHNOLOGY

