Turn on the film and you will find an exciting blend of speed, physicality, aggressiveness, quickness and instincts. There is a lot to like about the overall game of Brinson, who can often be seen calling out pre-snap reads and acting as a coach on the field to his teammates. What he lacks in height and length, Brinson makes up for with his heart and passion for the game. He possesses extremely quick closing speed and can cover immense ground. His willingness to stick his nose in the dirt and make a play would make him seem suited for at the strong safety position. However, his sticky coverage ability and playmaker prowess with the ball in his hands could also make the coaching staff view him in a nickelback role. The versatility adds an additional bonus, as his playstyle should help define the intensified attitude that the new coaching staff intends to implement. Brinson plays like a linebacker in a defensive back body and it would not be surprising to see him emerge as a fan favorite in Storrs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO