Ardgowan Distillery unveils green distillery plans

By Michelle Perrett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArdgowan Distillery, the whisky producer, has unveiled plans for a green landmark distillery and visitor centre which will commence construction next year. The new design for the distillery, which will be situated on the Ardgowan Estate, 30 miles west of Glasgow, will use low environmental impact composite cladding, timber and steel...

Inside Indiana Business

CC Industries Buys Marion Distillery

Chicago-based CC Industries Inc. has acquired CIE, a producer of specialty alcohols headquartered in Marion. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. CIE operates a commercial-scale distillery and serves spirit, food, and fragrance brands as well as artisan craft distilleries. “CIE is a remarkable business with a proven ability...
MARION, IN
bigrapidsnews.com

Michigan farmers markets look to add local distillery samplings

Sunday morning strolls to the farmers market could include a few stumbles home if distillers are given permits to sell at them. Small winemakers can buy Michigan farmers market permits to conduct tastings and sell alcohol for consumption off the property. Some lawmakers want to extend similar permits to local...
MICHIGAN STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Skurnik Adds M&H Distillery’s Apex Dead Sea Whisky

Tel Aviv, Israel’s M&H Distillery announced the U.S. launch of Apex Dead Sea, the eighth release from the single malt producer. The 56.2% ABV whisky is blended from 20 casks: ex-Bourbon, red wine and STR (shaved, toasted, re-charred) barrels, all matured over 1,000 feet below sea level in the Dead Sea region, made by Head Distiller, Tomer Goren. Billed as the “first whisky ever to be aged in the lowest place on earth,” with temperatures climbing as high as 50ºC, the whisky offers a strong and intense reflection of the climate it has matured in. As part of the Apex Dead Sea project, an array of casks from a variety of types and sizes were placed on the roof of a hotel on the coast of the Dead Sea, exposed to the harsh and dynamic weather for one year. With a long finish, flavors of candied ginger and cloves are joined by a bouquet of toasted herbs and coarse sea salt. Kosher Certified, unchillfiltered with no color added. The first batch of Apex Dead Sea is limited to 4,892 bottles available in select countries, with Connecticut among its U.S. release locations, beginning in January 2022. The line includes M&H Distillery Classic Single Malt Whisky, M&H Distillery Sherry Elements Single Malt Whiskey, M&H Distillery Elements Peated Single Malt Whisky and M&H Distillery Elements Red Wine Cask Single Malt Whisky among offerings, all available via Skurnik Wines of Connecticut.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Clonakilty Distillery Showcased in Connecticut Retail

Irish whiskey brand Clonakilty was showcased throughout the state in a series of November tastings. Located in the heart of Clonakilty, Ireland, the distillery opened in 2018 by the Scully family, who have farmed the land along the Atlantic shores for nine generations. Clonakilty Distillery is a maritime distillery and visitor destination, perched on a cliff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, where its blending, aging, bottling and hand-labeling of award-winning whiskies and gin are overseen by Master Distiller Paul Corbett. The brand supports the Whale and Dolphin Conservation nonprofit registered in England and Wales and is Origin Green certified. State Manager Douglas Meany made the rounds at accounts to offer tastes for shop visitors, including those at Worldwide Wines & Spirits in Southington, Maximum Beverage in Farmington, Cheshire Wine & Spirits in Cheshire, M&M Discount Wines & Liquors in Berlin and Bridge Package Store in Groton among them.
lascruces.com

Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery

Originally founded in 2012 as a remote Inn and Tavern in Lake Roberts, NM, surrounded by the Gila Wilderness, Little Toad derived its name from Sapillo Creek that ran along the property. We - the founders, Dave and Teresa - quickly found that the best part of this business was people coming from far and near to taste our brews. We followed the excitement and our own passion to put all our focus into crafting beer and spirits. Coming down the mountain, so to speak, we founded our current location in Silver City, NM, in December of 2013 and opened our second location in downtown Las Cruces in 2018. In 2016 we restored the 1940s Silver City Liquor Co. warehouse to accommodate our new 15 BBL brewhouse and 300 gallon still. Now this state-of-the-art brewing and distilling operation is reviving a history-rich part of downtown Silver City along San Vicente Creek. Come join us for a tasty beverage at Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery in Silver City or Las Cruces … and stay tuned for our next location coming soon!
LAS CRUCES, NM
insidehook.com

Why Four Roses Is Our Distillery of the Year

It was Tuesday, December 7th when bourbon fans started lining up for a special 20-year single barrel release from Four Roses. The problem? No one was supposed to know about it. “Somebody on social media found out about it a day early and we already have people camping out,” noted a Four Roses rep at the Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, distillery.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

New Bardstown Collection Features Five Distilleries’ Collaborative Bourbon Bottlings

Five distilleries from the Bardstown, Kentucky area will soon release a collaborative bourbon collection to honor the region known as the “Bourbon Capital of the World.”. Heaven Hill, James B. Beam, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Preservation and Log Still distilleries have joined together for a one-of-a-kind January 2022 release named the “Bardstown Collection.”
BARDSTOWN, KY
thewhiskeywash.com

Breckenridge Distillery Acquired By A Cannabis Lifestyle Company

Tilray, a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, recently acquired Colorado’s Breckenridge Distillery, known for its whiskey and craft spirits portfolio. Chairman and CEO of Tilray, Irwin D. Simon, said that his company’s strength lies in their ability to identify and significantly expand leading lifestyle brands that resonate...
DRINKS
shepherdexpress.com

Driftless Glen Distillery Taps Resources of the Driftless Area

Quality water equals quality spirits, emphasizes Reneé Bemis, who owns Driftless Glen Distillery (300 Water St., Baraboo) with her husband, Brian. Wisconsin’s Driftless Area was bypassed by the last continental glacier, which resulted in unique geography and soils, rugged hills, deep river valleys, limestone and sandy soil. Bemis...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Torabhaig Distillery Launches Second Scotch Single Malt

Torabhaig Distillery, the first whisky distillery built on the Isle of Skye in 190 years, recently announced the release of the second expression from its Legacy Series of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies. Following the selling out of the first-ever whisky from Torabhaig Distillery in February, this second expression of Torabhaig...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Micil Distillery Unveils Four New Irish Spirits To Close Out 2021

Ireland’s Micil Distillery recently brought forth the results of 18 months of development, expanding its portfolio of products, including two new whiskeys. In a year that saw the laying down of Galway’s first whiskey in more than a hundred years, and the launch of Micil’s Síolta Mhicil Cask Ownership offering, the distiller has launched two new spirits categories with four new releases … two Whiskeys, an Irish cream liqueur and a spiced orange gin.
DRINKS
breakingtravelnews.com

Dorchester Collection unveils plans for the Lana

Dorchester Collection and Omniyat have announced their new luxury landmark will be called the Lana. Coming from the Arabic expression meaning ‘for us’ and the Hawaiian ‘floating gently in calm water,’ the name pays homage to the hotel’s location beside the Dubai Creek and the Marasi Marina.
LIFESTYLE
prweek.com

Distillery with big ambitions hires Hatch for consumer and trade brief

Hatch won the account on a retained basis following a competitive pitch process. The win comes follows that of new accounts with luxury jeweller Berry’s and soft drinks brand Rio for the agency. Earlier this year Hatch won work with North Yorkshire Water Park, Nationwide Building Society and The FA.
BUSINESS
CBS Miami

Supply Chain Issues Creating Glass Bottle Shortage, Higher Prices

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wineries and distilleries are feeling the impact of supply chain issues. Shipping backups, labor woes and a trucker shortage are leading to a lower supply of glass bottles, and higher prices. Jesse Fanning is feeling the pinch at his whiskey distillery and tasting room near San Diego, California. His business, Henebery, has grown over the last nine years, but these days, his passion for making spirits has been shaken. “We’re living bottle to bottle, a day at a time,” Fanning said, looking at his mostly empty supply room. He said what he has in stock is just enough to fulfill the...
INDUSTRY
FingerLakes1.com

The most beautiful places on the planet

The world is beautiful and diverse! Traveling, life acquires bright colors and new notes. Numerous tour operators offer popular routes. There are no less interesting corners of the earth, which will not be immediately mentioned. New places give us adrenaline, as well as Woo Casino login. Torah Well (Oregon, USA)
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Great British race to space

In the next 12 months, Britain is expected to make a remarkable aerospace breakthrough. For the first time, a satellite will be fired into orbit from a launch pad in the United Kingdom. It will be a historic moment – though exactly where this grand adventure will begin is not...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mynews13.com

Distillery owner is optimistic about sales after alcohol law change

DURHAM, N.C. Two months ago, the North Carolina state legislature voted to allow local distilleries to distribute and sell alcohol on Sundays, overturning a prohibition-era limit on spirits. Just in time for the holidays, distilleries are open on Sundays, welcoming customers for tastings, tours and sales. "Sunday there was no...
DURHAM, NC

