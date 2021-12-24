COVID-19 surge at South Coast jail continues to grow in size

Fourteen more North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, continuing a late-year surge in pandemic deaths. The spike after the summer onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is not as severe as the one late last year, before vaccines became available. But the 397 deaths reported on the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard since the start of this September amount to one-fifth of the state toll during the pandemic, which is in its 22nd month.

