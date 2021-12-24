COVID-19 surge at South Coast jail continues to grow in size

ATLANTA - The COVID-19 omicron variant has returned Georgia to levels of positive cases not seen since the decline of the delta variant surge. On Dec. 24, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 9,869 total confirmed cases (PCR and Antigen tests combined), after reporting more than 10,000 positive cases the day prior. The seven-day rolling average of positive cases reached 6,184.9 cases per day, the highest since Sept. 16, 2021.
After adding over 1,189,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 50.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 790,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
The U.S. has reported more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16. There have been more than 794,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Experts are still trying to assess whether cases from the new omicron variant are as severe as previous strains. COVID-19 cases shot up dramatically this past week in South Florida as the new omicron variant has made its way into the region. Experts are still studying whether symptoms caused by...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Coronavirus hospitalizations in Los Angeles County continue to climb as concern grows over a winter surge in cases, perhaps buoyed by the Omicron variant. The latest numbers from the California Department of Public Health Wednesday showed there were 770 coronavirus patients hospitalized in L.A. County,...
The South Heartland District Health Department said they are bracing for another surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming months, despite a drop in positivity rates in the district. Executive Director Michele Bever said they are anticipating a surge based on trends seen in other countries. She said the Omicron...
Fourteen more North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, continuing a late-year surge in pandemic deaths. The spike after the summer onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is not as severe as the one late last year, before vaccines became available. But the 397 deaths reported on the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard since the start of this September amount to one-fifth of the state toll during the pandemic, which is in its 22nd month.
A new survey has ranked a South Coast based charity as one of the top ten in America for the amount of donations received. Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief received $1.9 billion dollars in donations. That led to the non-profit being ranked fifth by Forbes Magazine in its annual list of...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the Omicron variant now accounts for an estimated 3% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. CBS news correspondent Nikki Battiste has the latest on the new strain. Then, physician Dr. Robert Rock joins Lana Zaka on CBSN to discuss the recent concerns over Omicron and more.
It got here later than expected, but a storm system has finally arrived on the Central and South Coasts. The rainfall started Wednesday, but most of the precipitation is expected Thursday. San Luis Obispo County could see its heaviest rainfall Thursday morning, with the focus of the storm moving into...
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country’s dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and...
South Carolina had 817 new confirmed cases and 453 probable cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 20. There was one coronavirus death also reported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 12,532 since the start of the pandemic. Statewide numbers.
What residents of a South Coast neighborhood say was a "tornado like" event downed trees, and damaged some carports and vehicles. It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night on the 400 block of Camino Del Remedio, in the Goleta Valley. No injuries were reported. Santa Barbara County Fire officials...
A man is dead following what authorities say was a shark attack on the Central Coast. It happened just before 11 a.m. Friday, off of Morro Bay. The victim was on a boogie board on an area of the beach known as "The Pit" when he was attacked. The name...
At the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 swept through many of the nation's meatpacking plants. Now workers and their towns are working on ways to introduce reforms and enhanced safety in these plants. Thing is, though, they face some significant hurdles. Iowa Public Radio's Natalie Krebs reports. NATALIE KREBS, BYLINE:...
A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
According to a recent analysis from the University of Texas, Omicron cases could peak between mid-January and the first week of February, depending on the variant's ability to transmit or elude immunity in comparison to Delta.
The final California Citizens Redistricting Commission maps are impacting a number of state and congressional seats on the Central and South Coasts. One current legislator is wasting no time in announcing that she will run for the modified version of her current seat. Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks currently represents the 44th District, which includes much of Ventura County and a slice of Los Angeles County.
Comments / 0