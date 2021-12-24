ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gordon (hamstring) won't play Thursday against the Hornets. Gordon...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SportsGrid

Aaron Gordon Doubtful Sunday Night

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone provided an injury update ahead of their Sunday night battle against the Los Angeles Clippers. Aaron Gordon is doubtful for the Western Conference clash; JaMychal Green is expected to play. Gordon has been one of the more reliable Nuggets this season, starting 30 games...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Pulls down 21 boards Thursday

Jokic had 29 points (13-34 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Hornets. The reigning MVP has looked impressive on both ends of the court in most games this season, and Thursday's contest wasn't any different. Even though he needed 34 shots just to score 29 points, he excelled on the boards and also delivered another impressive passing performance. Jokic is averaging 25.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game across 11 contests this month.
NBA
NBA

Preview: Denver Nuggets head back out on the road to face Clippers

The Denver Nuggets’ brief return home earlier in the week didn’t go according to plan. Denver (15-16) built a 19-point lead against the Charlotte Hornets but saw it disappear due to offensive struggles in the fourth quarter and clutch shot-making from the Hornets. Despite a 29-point, 21-rebound effort from Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets fell for the second night in a row.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamychal Green
Person
Zeke Nnaji
Person
Aaron Gordon
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
NESN

Jalen Rose Issues Warning To Celtics About Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the C’s...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Hornets
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons trade update won’t please Sixers fans

It has been made quite clear over the last few months that the Philadelphia 76ers are more than open to trading wantaway point-forward Ben Simmons. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Sixers have made a lot of progress in that regard. According to NBA insider Marc Stein on his...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Wizards withstand Walker's big night, beat Knicks 124-117

NEW YORK -- — Washington’s Kyle Kuzma had Kemba Walker’s recent stellar numbers in the back of his mind and wondered why the New York guard had been buried at the end of the bench for nearly three weeks. Walker showed off Thursday night, scoring 44 points....
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy