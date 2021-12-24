ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bill Simmons shares amazing Joel Embiid trash talk story

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joel Embiid is notorious for his willingness to trash talk opponents. That’s true of those he knows well, and it even holds up when facing coaches he’s familiar with. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons relayed a classic story from...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
The Ringer

‘The Last Boy Scout’ With Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan

This is the ‘90s. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan don’t just go around punching people. They have to say something cool first. We revisit Tony Scott’s 1991 action film, The Last Boy Scout, staring Bruce Willis and Damon Wayans.
CELEBRITIES
Macon Telegraph

Joel Embiid, 76ers beat Wizards 117-96 to move above .500

Joel Embiid had 36 points and 13 rebounds and a spat with Montrezl Harrell, Tobias Harris added 23 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 117-96 on Sunday night. Philadelphia improved to 17-16 after dropping four of its last five. Spencer Dinwiddie led Washington with 17 points. The...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Missed Sixers' Sunday Shootaround in Washington

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Lately, the Sixers have dealt with a few setbacks as several key rotational players have been in and out of the lineup due to several reasons. Fortunately for the Sixers, their top player Joel Embiid has...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ime Udoka
thefocus.news

How many kids does Jalen Rose have amid split from wife Molly Qerim?

Former NBA star Jalen Rose and ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim are reportedly divorcing after three years of marriage. Fans want to know how many kids Jalen Rose has and whether he shares any with Querim. Jalen Rose played in the NBA from 1994 to 2007 before transitioning...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers Celtics#Wells Fargo Center
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Win The Scoring Title, MVP, NBA Championship, Finals MVP, And Be Named To The NBA All-Defensive 1st Team, And He Did It 4 Times In His Career

Michael Jordan's accomplishments in a vacuum would make a great case for him being the greatest of all time. But the fact that he achieved what he did during what many consider the toughest era of the NBA is what puts him over and above the others. Despite not playing...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy