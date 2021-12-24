ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets get Harden back for Christmas as NBA grapples with Covid

By Todd Kirkland
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mEEO_0dUyXiht00
Brooklyn star James Harden reacts during an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

Brooklyn Nets expect to be back in action on Christmas Day after the NBA postponed three of their games amid a Covid-19 surge that left them with too few players to take the floor, coach Steve Nash said Thursday.

Nash told reporters that star James Harden had been cleared to return after being sidelined by Covid concerns.

Even though fellow stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren't expected back by Saturday, Nash told reporters the team planned to travel to Los Angeles for a marquee holiday clash with the Lakers.

"The plan is to fly to Los Angeles (Friday) and play Christmas," Nash said, according to the New York Post. "We had to shut everything down just out of precaution.

"It's tricky," Nash acknowledged of keeping players game-ready with so many players unable to take part in team workouts. "We haven't been able to do a lot.

"But we do what we can and we will continue to adapt as the rules and mandates come in."

A league-high 10 Nets players landed in the health and safety protocols, including NBA scoring leader Durant and Irving -- who has yet to play this season after declining to be vaccinated.

He still won't be eligible to play home games because of New York vaccination mandates.

The NBA has already taken steps to make it easier for clubs to utilize players from developmental club rosters to fill out their lineups when numerous players are forced out of action by Covid concerns.

ESPN reported Thursday that the league and the NBA Players Association were in talks to reduce the length of quarantine for players who test positive from 10 days to six.

Currently if a vaccinated player tests positive, he must quarantine for 10 days or provide two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Those rules could be adjusted for vaccinated players who test positive but are asymptomatic.

In all the NBA has postponed nine games because of Covid, although commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday the league was not considering a pause in the season.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Nash Offers An Update On Kyrie Irving's Playing Status

Just last week, it was revealed that Kyrie Irving would be allowed back on the Brooklyn Nets roster, for away games only. The team had originally said that they would not be allowing this to happen but with COVID-19 ravaging the team, they decided that it would be best for the roster if they allowed him to return.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
HollywoodLife

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post. There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Hawks#Lakers#The New York Post#Espn
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal bursts his son’s dreams of waiting for Rihanna: ‘She don’t want u she want me i’m sexier’

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took a playful shot at his son Shareef after the younger O’Neal joked about waiting on social media for singer Rihanna. The younger O’Neal, currently plays at Louisiana State University, the alma mater of his father. In his two seasons at the school, the younger O’Neal has produced modest stats.
NBA
rollingout.com

Learn how Te’a Cooper protected mental health, self-love after Dwight Howard split

Te’a Cooper has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager. As she led McEachern High School to a girl’s basketball championship in metro Atlanta, a camera crew followed her around on MTV’s “True Life” for the “I’m Being Recruited” episode. She went on to play at Tennessee, South Carolina, and Baylor before signing with the Los Angeles Sparks before the 2020 WNBA season. Off the court, she dated NBA star Dwight Howard, and the two even reportedly got married in a private ceremony. In April, she confirmed during an Instagram Live session that she and Howard had broken up.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
Laredo Morning Times

Knicks' Kemba Walker Sells Massachusetts Mansion 2 Years After Buying It

Just two years after purchasing a 1.5-acre lot of land to build a sprawling 9,592-square-foot home, former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker has sold his mansion in Brookline, MA. The three-time NBA All-Star closed on the property at 37 Sears Road on Oct. 26 for an undisclosed amount, according...
NFL
AFP

AFP

35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy