Trooper hospitalized after cruiser overturns in I-95 chase

ARLINGTON, Va. -- A Virginia State Police trooper has been taken to the hospital after his vehicle overturned during a chase on Interstate 95 during the busy evening rush hour.

According to WRC-TV in Washington, police say the trooper was hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

The trooper’s cruiser overturned Thursday afternoon the northbound I-95 lanes near Lorton.

Police chased the suspect up I-95 onto I-395, where the suspect crashed his car into the median near the Edsall Road exit.

The driver was arrested.