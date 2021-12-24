ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trooper hospitalized after cruiser overturns in I-95 chase

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
ARLINGTON, Va. -- A Virginia State Police trooper has been taken to the hospital after his vehicle overturned during a chase on Interstate 95 during the busy evening rush hour.

According to WRC-TV in Washington, police say the trooper was hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

The trooper’s cruiser overturned Thursday afternoon the northbound I-95 lanes near Lorton.

Police chased the suspect up I-95 onto I-395, where the suspect crashed his car into the median near the Edsall Road exit.

The driver was arrested.

Victim in Richmond Highway homicide identified

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

