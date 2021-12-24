ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Home Sweet Home?: Horror and Home in "Squid Game" and K-pop MVs

seoulbeats.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article*This article contains spoilers for Squid Game. “This is so strange.” Squid Game’s Player 1 pushes Player 456 out of his way, intent on continuing his search through the constructed village. Pausing at a tight intersection, Player 1 looks around in disbelief and says, “It should be here. This is the...

seoulbeats.com

Comments / 0

Related
koalasplayground.com

Netflix 2021 List of Most Watched K-dramas Worldwide Dominated by Fall Releases Squid Game, Hellbound, My Name then Vincenzo and Sweet Home

The phenomenon known as Squid Game really lifted the K-dramas that came after it, as evidenced by the Netflix most watched K-dramas worldwide top 10 list of 2021. Squid Game is number 1 of course, then it’s Hellbound in second followed by revenge thriller My Name. Those two dramas aired after Squid Game and while good definitely got more viewers because of the overall worldwide audience interest in K-dramas in general thanks to Squid Game. The same goes for The King’s Affection currently trending so high on Netflix, but it didn’t make this list since it’s only aired for 7 weeks and doesn’t have enough time to collect the views. After the top three, earlier year hit Vincenzo comes in 4th followed by Sweet Home, which actually premiered at the very end of 2020 but is considered a 2021 drama since the majority of views were this year. The next 5 on the list are Love Alarm, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Nevertheless, Run On, and Sisyphus: The Myth. There were so many hits and misses in 2021 and I for one am ready for 2022 and a new slate of K-dramas.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

Song Kang in talks to star in Netflix series 'Sweet Home Season 2'

Song Kang is in talks to star in the upcoming Netflix series 'Sweet Home Season 2'. According to his label Namoo Actors on December 23, Song Kang said, "It's true that it's under discussion, but it has not been confirmed yet." It's reported the actor, who featured as the main character in season 1, will also appear in the next season.
TV & VIDEOS
seoulbeats.com

Purple Kiss are Sweet and Sentimental in "My My"

As the end of the year rolls around, so do year-end award shows as well as the sometimes jolly, sometimes melancholy holiday releases from K-pop artists. Purple Kiss are no exception, and their winter single “My My” fits nicely into the holiday season category. Though “My My” does not wow, it’s sweet, sentimental, and captures the holiday spirit nicely.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Netflix to Begin 'Sweet Home' Season 2 Production

Following the success of the first season, Netflix has now confirmed that Sweet Home will be returning for another installment, Biz Enter reports. The original K-drama‘s lead actor Song Kang, also known for his roles in Nevertheless and Love Alarm, will return to the show. For those who have yet to watch the first season, the title follows the story of Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang), who gets trapped in an apartment building as humans mysteriously transform into diverse forms of monsters.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sweet Home#Supernatural Horror#K Pop#Squid Game#Txt
seoulbeats.com

The SB Mixtape 12/23/21: A Cozy, Sweet Christmas

A cozy, sweet Christmas: one filled with homemade sweets and delicacies on the table, with laughter and chit-chat echoing off the walls; a day with the warmth of good company thwarting the chills from outside (unless you’re planning to build a mini snowman, of course). This is the scenario that inspired our final mixtape of the year, with its bubbly, dreamy tunes. Despite the ups and downs we all may have experienced until this point, it was my pleasure to concoct a mixtape that can conjure joyful memories and smiles.
MUSIC
Soompi

9 K-Pop MVs That Channel Rom-Com Vibes

1. Sunmi – “You Can’t Sit With Us”. Sunmi excels at quirky love stories, and this one borrows heavily from classic coming-of-age movies. In this one, she is at war with her boyfriend who does everything in his power to earn her forgiveness and win her back. In order to succeed in his quest, he needs to ask the right question.
ENTERTAINMENT
d23.com

D23 Inside Disney Episode 119 | Ally Maki on Home Sweet Home Alone

Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Stitcher TuneIn Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 32:30 | Recorded on December 23, 2021. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn. Disney+ is teaming with Apple SharePlay for video watch parties; Free Guy is coming to...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
WDIO-TV

A Sweet Girl Looking for a Home with Snuggles for the Holidays

Her name is Dill and she is a 10 year old canine looking for a loving home to call her own! Don't let her age fool you, she still has plenty of energy and love to run around and play all day. She is a sweet gal who enjoys her toys but loves snuggling with people just as much!
LIFESTYLE
abccolumbia.com

Woman turns home into sweet holiday treat

(CNN) — One Virginia woman gives new meaning to ‘Home Sweet Home’ with a life sized gingerbread house she says she hopes gets people in her neighborhood into the holiday spirit, one sweet treat at a time. That was the primary goal for one woman as she...
FOOD & DRINKS
Myhighplains.com

Sweet Sorrow: Man plays piano melody in home destroyed by tornado

Brown said the man in the video is her brother, Jordan Baize, who lost him home, but whose family made it out safely. Brown said she was standing in his bedroom packing anything she could salvage when she heard the most beautiful sound: music.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

Here are the 5 K-Pop Artists That Took Home the Most Wins from Music Shows in 2021 So Far

1. BTS - 28 Wins. Taking home the most number of music show wins from the six aforementioned shows is global superstar BTS! For 2021 alone, the seven-member group snagged 28 wins from music shows, bringing their cumulative wins to 152 trophies and extending their time as the most-awarded K-Pop artist in music show history. So far, their 2021 hit singles "Butter" and "Permission to Dance" won 13 and eight wins, respectively. While their 2020 releases "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite" took home three and four wins, respectively.
THEATER & DANCE
New Haven Register

Scouting K-Drama Success After ‘Squid Game’

To understand the success of Netflix Original “Squid Game” and other talked-about dramas such as “My Name” and “Hellbound” is to recognize their “secret sauce” — a combination of edgy, relatable and realistic themes in today’s Korean society that can easily translate to a global audience.
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
WEIGHT LOSS
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy