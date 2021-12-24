ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-Alcoholic Beers Are Good Now, Actually

By Matthew Kadey
Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Up until a few years ago, there was one style of beer that aficionados of the libation almost universally found offensive — one...

SPY

The Best Cheap Whiskey to Keep in Your Home Bar Cart

There are a lot of whiskeys out there to choose from, but the good news is you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a decent bottle. In fact, you really don’t have to spend more than 25 bucks on a bottle of bourbon or scotch that is good to drink on its own or mix up some cocktails with. Many of the longstanding distilleries in Kentucky, Scotland, and Canada have budget bottles available that are easy to find and taste pretty darn good. Here are 10 cheap bottles of whiskey that won’t run you more than $25 in most...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Soda Is Sold By The Liter

Soda has been around since the mid-1700s, though it has certainly changed in taste and look through the years. According to Thought Co., carbonated beverages were first invented by a man named Joseph Priestley back in 1767. However, it wasn't until 1892 that soda could actually be stored because there had previously been no way to prevent it from going flat. Over time, these soft drinks (named as such for their lack of alcohol) became more popular, with two major giants eventually emerging: The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo. These days, the two soda companies own hundreds of different brands, including Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Mountain Dew. You'd be hard-pressed to walk into a grocery store and not see these brands stocked on the shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Cannabis-Flavored Vodkas

The Northern Lights cannabis-flavored vodka is being launched by the Real English Drinks Distillery as part of its Chronic premium alcohol range that will offer curious consumers a great option to pick up. The spirit features a 37.5% ABV and is being launched into the market with a promotion for...
DRINKS
Mashed

We Tried Frito-Lay's New Vodka

When it comes to liquor, vodka is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages out there. The clear spirit doesn't take on many distinct characteristics, and that's by design to make it so versatile. According to Taste of Home, vodka is distilled to remove characteristics, aromas, flavors, and colors from its body, leaving you with a clear spirit that is, at minimum, 40% alcohol by volume (ABV).
DRINKS
Simplemost

How To Make A White Russian Cocktail

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As someone who went to college in the decade following “The Big Lebowski,” trust...
FOOD & DRINKS
Esquire

The 11 Best Scotch Glasses to Do Your Single Malts Justice

The pomp and circumstance that goes into drinking—sorry, snifting then sipping—a glass of scotch is disproportionate to the scotch itself. Yes, we love a good bottle of single malt (American, Japanese, or Scottish). We've fallen for an exceptional blended release (Johnnie Walker High Rye, come through). That doesn't mean scotch is liquified gold that bestows upon its drinker the gift of precognition, or permanent eight pack. It's a liquid. Go ahead and drink it out of a watering can or a chipped diner mug. It'll taste pretty damn good to your average whiskey drinker, no matter the vessel.
DRINKS
Well+Good

Non-Alcoholic Spirits Are Taking Over Bar Carts and Drink Menus

If you’ve ever described yourself as “sober-curious” or committed to a “Dry January,” non-alcoholic spirits may not be new to you; the space has been slowly expanding for years. But for the first-time, due to a combination of high demand from health-conscious consumers and a wave of new, mindfully-crafted products entering the market, 2022 will be the year they are finally easy to find in major retailers as well as on bar and restaurant menus. You know how we’ve finally reached a place where plant-based meat tastes very much like the real thing? That’s what’s happening in the spirit world.
DRINKS
SPY

The 10 Best Boxed Wines to Buy Instead of Bottles

If you’ve got an aversion to boxed wine, we’re about to change that. You may have dabbled in boxed wine in your youth when drinking was more about quantity than quality, but we promise, delicious boxed wine actually exists. Hell, the best boxed wine available in 2021 is much more sophisticated than the cheap wine boxes and Franzia you may have imbibed in the past — and might even be better than some of the bottles you’re drinking now. There’s often a taboo around boxed wine given its large capacity, lower price point and lack of glass bottle. But when you...
DRINKS
fox40jackson.com

The best wine, beer, spirits and booze-free beverages to gift this holiday season

Sure, you could show up with just another bottle of wine en tote. But this holiday season, rather than opt for a last-minute selection, put some thought into what to give the wine, beer or spirits connoisseur in your inner circle with these first-rate selections. Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough...
DRINKS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Beer Pick: St. Bernardus Christmas Ale now available in cans

A big, dark winter seasonal, St. Bernardus Christmas Ale is one of my favorite holiday beers, whether it’s on draft or fresh from the bottle. But this year, it’s available in four-pack cans, too. And while some traditionalists have lamented the updated packaging — even calling it “sad” and “undignified” — I’m in favor of a format that helps preserve the quality of the product, and makes it easier to store.
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

The 15 best beers we drank this year

NEW YORK — As much as I’d hoped 2021 would be a fresh start, we all know how that panned out. While some of my beer colleagues resumed international travel and partied like it was 2019, I did an admittedly crummy job of getting out of the five boroughs. I made it to just a smattering of beer events—a couple of festivals, a few tastings, a handful of new breweries and bars—so mostly I sampled new beers at home, at friends’ small gatherings, or outdoor events.
DRINKS
bizjournals

Food: Non-alcoholic beverages gain traction in holiday season

One-third of consumers plan to have a sober holiday. That's according to a survey by Catalina, which analyzes consumer sentiment. At least 15% of those surveyed said they plan to curtail their alcohol intake over the holidays. Among age groups, 46% of 18 to 29-year-olds and 30 to 44-year-olds still plan to party, according to the survey.
DRINKS
Robb Report

Taste Test: Woodford Reserve’s New Whiskey Tastes Like Stout Beer

If you’re a bourbon drinker, you’re almost certainly familiar with Woodford Reserve, but this new whiskey from the distillery is utterly and fascinatingly unrecognizable. The brand, owned by beverage giant Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel’s, Old Forester), was created in the 1990s and is well-regarded for its bourbon in particular, but also rye, wheat and malt whiskeys. Master distiller Chris Morris and assistant master distiller Elizabeth McCall take great pride in these expressions, touting the “five sources of flavor” that go into the Woodford profile. But they also like to spread their creative wings a bit, and the Master’s Collection offers that...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Non-Alcoholic Agave Spirits

Leading non-alcoholic spirit brand Lyre's has announced the launch of two new zero-proof tequila alternatives: Agave Blanco and Agave Reserva. Delivered in a classic 700ml format, these high-end, faux-spirit expressions are perfect for tequila-lovers who are looking to cut the booze. Meticulously crafted, both new expressions evoke flavors of citrus,...
DRINKS
HackerNoon

The Rise of Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Trends to Keep an Eye On

Sales of soda drinks in the U.S. have been declining for around a decade while non-alcoholic beverage sales reached $919 billion in just a single year. With rapid growth and innovation, five key markets have shown high popularity with consumers. Functional waters, functional waters, organic beverages, ready-to-drink coffees and herbal tea are also growing markets. RTD alcoholic drinks featuring new and amusing flavors have made it a fun alternative to regular alcohol. Bars have also taken part in the alcohol-free trend by offering a mocktail.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Sovi Non-Alcoholic Red Blend and Sparkling Rose Canned Wine

It’s a bit of a double nightmare for wine drinkers of a certain pedigree: an alcohol-free wine arriving in a can. With the rumored forthcoming glass bottle shortage and supply chain issues, plus more people opting to no longer partake in traditional wine, it would be unsurprising if there was a market shift in favor of either or both trends. California’s Sovi is looking to get ahead of the curve, and we were lucky enough to receive samples of its two inaugural offerings.
DRINKS
The Independent

11 best alcohol-free beers to rival the real thing this Dry January

There was a time, not so long ago, when abstaining meant settling for a glass of lime cordial topped up with soda, an orange juice drink, or that one bottle of non-alcoholic lager that tasted like malt mashed up in water. The scene looks very different today, though, especially when it comes to the sheer range of alcohol-free beers now available to purchase.Cormac Wall, a beer expert for HonestBrew, says customer demand has driven brewers to experiment and innovate for a new generation of alcohol-free and low-alcohol sippers. “The days of a solitary and slightly feeble 0 per cent lager...
DRINKS

