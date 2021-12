Tommy Togno recorded two goals and one assist for West Morris in its 8-1 victory against Parsippany Hills in the Essex Holiday Tournament at Cody Arena in West Orange. Benjamin Willmott and Max Michalski compiled one goal and two assists apiece as Jake Calhoun, Benjamin Barnhill and Nick Dargel scored the other goals for West Morris (6-2). Layton Cummings delivered two assists, Zach Knoph logged one and Phil Togno picked up nine saves in net.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO