LYNNFIELD - The Wilmington High Boys Basketball team got off to a hot start on Monday night in their non-league matchup with Lynnfield, outscoring the Pioneers 31-8 in the first half, and they never looked back, coasting to a 62-42 win to improve their record on the season to 3-1. It was the second win in a row for the Wildcats, who last Friday night had gotten off to a bit of a slow start on the road against Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Stoneham before coming back for a 63-56 victory.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO