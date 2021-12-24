ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

DA to ask for 20-30 years for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in I-70 crash

By Lanie Lee Cook
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Prosecutors will ask a judge to consider a revised sentence between 20-30 years for the truck driver whose 110-year sentence in a deadly Interstate 70 crash caused an international outcry.

The case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, will be back in court on Monday at the request of the district attorney , who has asked a judge to reconsider the sentence.

I-70 crash victims speak out amid spotlight on truck driver’s 110-year sentence

On Thursday evening, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King released the following statement:

Based on the facts of this case and input from the victims and their families, my office will be asking the court to consider a sentencing range of 20-30 years when the Court is prepared to address resentencing. As the jury found, Mr. Aguilera-Mederos knowingly made multiple active choices that resulted in the death of four people, serious injuries to others, and mass destruction. This sentencing range reflects an appropriate outcome for that conduct, which was not an accident. Given that the victims in this case have more than one view of an appropriate outcome, and this trial court heard the evidence presented, we believe that this hearing is the best path to securing justice for everyone involved.

First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King
Kim Kardashian West asks Colorado governor to commute sentence of truck driver serving 110 years

The DA’s office said prosecutors have connected with Aguilera-Mederos’ defense and have been working with the governor’s office “to ensure that the victims and their loved ones are heard both in this process and the pending clemency application .”

The Monday court hearing is set for 11 a.m.

Public Safety
