PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A temporary mask mandate for businesses and venues will go into effect Monday. In some cases, those who are vaccinated will have the option. Masks will be required in stores, venues, and restaurants with more than 250 people. Masks will also be required if there are fewer than 250 people in these public spaces, unless a person shows proof of vaccination. The state suggests offices and other public and private employers also require masks or proof of vaccination.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 7 DAYS AGO