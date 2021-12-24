ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will pardon his chief conservative rival and predecessor, Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. Moon’s liberal government said the pardon is meant to promote national unity in...

