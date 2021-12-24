ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri state senator explains gun toting family Christmas card

By Alan Shope
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i15Ze_0dUyW3Ta00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For one Missouri state senator, Christmas has turned somewhat controversial. That's thanks to the picture his family chose for their holiday card. But, according to the state senator, it wasn’t meant to be controversial.

“I’ve seen several people do it,” Sen. Rick Brattin said.

Brattin admits his family was not the first to come up with this photo idea for their holiday card.

“And it was something that I thought was funny, kinda sends a good message,” Brattin said.

The state senator says his message in the card is clear and to the point.

"It’s not meant to be offensive to anybody. It’s more so to send a message of where we stand on the Second Amendment,” Brattin said.

The card features Brattin's family holding real weapons, like shotguns and assault rifles. Even the youngest of the group has a gun in their hands.

"I would much rather train my children to know and respect the tool in which they’re handling that way there is no such tragedy that occurs or accident," Brattin said.

The photo comes after two very similar Christmas card photos with other lawmakers were criticized nationally. Brattin says his card has attracted several critics.

“They say that it’s not proper or looks like it’s just trying to be fear-mongering,” Brattin said.

The lawmaker said he’s hoping his Christmas card photo will push more education than controversy but admits many will not connect with it.

“Some don’t like it and you’re going to get that even with a religious type card,” Brattin said.

Brattin, who is a former Marine, said he’s been around guns his entire life. This is the first time his family has ever sent out a holiday card featuring them.

Comments / 178

Arnold Moore
2d ago

I don’t see anything wrong with this family photo. I’m African American and no one say anything when our local rap artist are in these video pointing guns all at the camera man . So don’t go making a big deal out of nothing. Leave them people alone . What it really shows me that his family can protect them selves period.

Reply(2)
57
Dwayne Dunlap
3d ago

I didn't receive one from him, but it looks like a great family enjoying their freedom. If you didn't receive one from him and you're upset at his picture, then you need to keep your mouth shut because it has nothing to do with you period.

Reply(4)
30
Guest
3d ago

What is the big deal? Don’t you people have your own lives to deal with?! Merry Christmas to them - it’s a great card!

Reply(11)
32
