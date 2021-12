Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake Pizza chain is not your ordinary restaurant in that everything you order is to go and you cook their pizzas at your home. So what is the advantage of getting pizza from them? According to PapaMurphy's.com they use fresh ingredients including made from scratch dough. You can choose the crust, sauce and when you want to cook it and eat. And no cold delivery pizza in a box, which in this day in age is generally not the case since delivery drivers has insulated bags to try and keep your pie nice and warm.

