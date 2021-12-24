Kansas prosecutor drops charges in two high-profile cases

A Lawrence prosecutor has dropped charges against two men whose murder and rape cases became a rallying cry for racial injustice protesters.

District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Wednesday that she had moved to formally dismiss the first-degree murder case against Rontarus Washington Jr. and the rape case against Albert Wilson. Valdez said in a statement that the case had languished in the courts long enough to raise questions about the integrity of the criminal justice system itself.

The case has faced a series of delays and one mistrial resulting from a hung jury.