Foreign Policy

Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research

By Associated Press
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden signed a bill into law Thursday to block imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove the items were made without forced labor, the latest in a series of intensifying U.S. penalties against the Asian power for alleged abuses. The measure had to overcome some...

AFP

US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy

President Joe Biden signed a law Thursday virtually banning all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang in response to concerns over forced labor, as US companies find themselves caught in the diplomatic fray. The bill, which was approved by Congress last week, bans the import of all goods from the region unless companies offer verifiable proof that production did not involve forced labor. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act sets its sights on three products in particular: cotton, of which Xinjiang is one of the world's major producers; tomatoes; and polysilicon, a material used to produce solar panels. In a rare bipartisan move, the Senate last week unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from the region.
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

China denounces US law on Xinjiang imports

BEIJING -- The Chinese government on Friday denounced a U.S. law that restricts imports from Xinjiang as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuses against mostly Muslim minorities in the northwestern region as lies. President Joe Biden signed the measure Thursday amid mounting tension including appeals by...
FOREIGN POLICY
Lou Gehrig
Gephardt Daily

Biden signs bill to expand funding for ALS

Dec. 23 (UPI) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill that aims to expand funding for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig‘s disease. The Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS makes $100 million available per year between 2022 and 2026. The legislation is expected to build new pathways to funding early access to ALS investigational therapies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Biden law banning imports from China's Xinjiang over Uyghur forced labor

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a measure banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over human rights against the Muslim Uyghur population. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act bars imports from the region unless the importer can prove they are not made with forced labor. It also imposes sanctions on foreign individuals who make use of forced labor, the White House said.
FOREIGN POLICY
morningbrew.com

Biden signs bill banning imports from Xinjiang region in swipe at China

It is now illegal to import goods from China’s Xinjiang region into the US unless companies can prove they weren’t made with forced labor, according to a historic bill signed by President Biden yesterday. The law, which Congress passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, is the US government’s biggest...
FOREIGN POLICY
Columbus Telegram

Fortenberry hails Biden's signing of ALS bill

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Thursday described President Joe Biden's action signing into law the legislation that he sponsored to transform research and treatment for ALS patients as a "miraculous moment." Biden signed the bill in a ceremony at the White House. "It's been a long, tough road to this miraculous...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Biden signs historic bill punishing China for Uyghur genocide

President Biden signed a bill Thursday banning imports from China's Xinjiang region and punishing the Chinese government for its genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, per a White House release. Why it matters: Human rights activists say the bill will impose the first substantive costs the Chinese government has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden touts bipartisan effort to pass ALS bill during signing

President Biden praised lawmakers on both sides of the aisle while signing a bill that will authorize funding for research and treatment of ALS. Biden celebrated the bipartisan effort to pass the "Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act" during a bill signing event Thursday, saying the legislation was made possible "because of the movement led by the patients and caregivers and members of Congress of both parties."
CONGRESS & COURTS
China
Daily Mail

Biden signs bill punishing China for human rights abuses against the Uyghurs: Bans imports from Xinjiang unless manufacturers can prove they weren't made by forced labor

President Biden signed a bill Thursday cracking down on human rights abuses in China, banning imports from the Xinjiang province unless Chinese officials can prove they were not made with forced labor. The bipartisan legislation, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, passed the Senate by unanimous consent last week. It...
FOREIGN POLICY
pv-magazine.com

US House unanimously passes forced labor bill for China’s Xinjiang region

The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. If enacted, the law would ban all imports from China's Xinjiang region, unless it can be proven that products were not connected to forced labor. The region, which accounts for 50% of global polysilicon supplies, has...
U.S. POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China

WASHINGTON — Senators gave final congressional approval Thursday to a bill barring imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor, overcoming initial hesitation from the White House and what supporters said was opposition from corporations. The measure is the latest in...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Senate passes Uyghur forced labor bill

In a rare bipartisan compromise, the Senate unanimously passed a bill punishing the Chinese government for its genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities — and agreed to hold a vote later on Thursday to confirm Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China. Driving the news: The Uyghur Forced Labor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY

