United, Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights due to omicron spike

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights due to a rise in COVID-19 cases impacting its flight crews and operational staff.

KHON2

COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping. Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.
TRAVEL
KHON2

Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancelhundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied toCOVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690...
LIFESTYLE
KHON2

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Covid#Public Health#Delta
AFP

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver Christmas gut punch

Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Sunday with thousands of flights cancelled, events scrapped and new Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. Some 8,300 flights have been grounded and tens of thousands more delayed from Friday through Sunday -- one of the busiest travel periods of the year -- with multiple airlines acknowledging that Omicron spikes have prompted staffing shortages. Effects have rippled worldwide and the hurt was expected to bleed into the work week, with more than 1,100 flights already facing cancellations Monday and almost 300 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases skyrocketing across the globe, with countries reviving dreaded lockdowns, major sports leagues cancelling Boxing Day football and rugby fixtures, and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are likely to climb "much higher." Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has reported 52,105,779 infections and 816,535 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant bringing about a surge in cases as it quickly became the dominant strain in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

British Airways passengers due home on 24 December spend Christmas waiting at San José airport

Around 200 British Airways passengers from Costa Rica who were due back on Christmas Eve morning are now expected to touch down in the UK on Boxing Day afternoon.Flight BA2236 was due to leave San José for London Gatwick on the evening of 23 December. Initially the passengers were told to expect a 90-minute delay on their overnight trip.But the Boeing 777 that was due to fly them suffered a cracked windscreen and required specialised attention.Jo Mitchell and Geir Olafsson had been on honeymoon in Costa Rica, and set off from their Pacific coast resort expecting to return via Gatwick...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Boston

Hundreds More Flights Canceled Across Country On Christmas Day

BOSTON (CBS) — The holiday flight cancellations continued on Christmas Day. United, Delta and JetBlue were among the airlines canceling another 900 flights on Saturday, CBS News reports, as a surge of Omicron COVID-19 cases caused staffing shortages. The cancellations come as the TSA confirms that air travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels. According to FlightAware, there were at least 80 cancellations at Logan Airport on Christmas. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.” Delta canceled more than 300 flights, according to FlightAware statistics. “Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying,” the airline said in a statement Thursday. Health experts tell WBZ-TV that airline passengers are more likely to get COVID because of the Omicron variant. If people must travel, they are urged not to take their mask off during the flight at all if possible.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Flight Cancellations, Delays Frustrate Travelers Passing Through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The day was anything but merry for many people trying to make their way home from Christmas at the Philadelphia International Airport. Sunday was forecasted to be the third busiest day of travel, and many passengers were frustrated as they tried to finally make their way home. “Every flight is booked, every airline is booked,” one passenger told CBS3 Sunday, adding, “Leaving was horrible.” Across the country, more than 6,000 flights were cancelled this weekend, as many airline workers were quarantined for COVID. That impact felt right here in Philadelphia. The issues also grounded flights at PHL. “We were already here...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 888 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does […]
LIFESTYLE
